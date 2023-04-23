Want your renovation project featured on TV? HGTV is looking for historic fixer-uppers in the Berkshires

Want to get your historic home camera ready? HGTV might be able to help.
The network is looking for historic fixer-uppers in the Berkshires for a show that's filming new episodes. It's soliciting applications from homeowners who want to renovate their aging houses.
"It a really fun, positive and uplifting show that's all about appreciating history and the lives that these homes have gone through," casting producer Konner Cooke.
The show is looking for homes that they were built at least 100 years ago. Homeowners must have purchased their houses for $150,000 or less, Cooke said, and ideally haven't moved in yet, or have lived there for under five years.
Those who are accepted will work with professional interior designers, contractors and historical preservationists to help breathe new life into their properties. Homes will be upgraded with an eye toward preserving historical features while incorporating the homeowners' personal styles.
“We're bringing that history back and mixing the homeowners' design preferences while think[ing] about what story could this home tell if it were able to talk,” Cooke said.
While HGTV will contribute an unspecified amount of money towards the home projects, Cooke said homeowners must have some money of their own to put toward the project.
"HGTV will cover a lot of the costs but homeowners have to have something" to contribute, he said, without getting into specifics.
Homeowners in Berkshire County who want to apply to have their home restoration projects featured on the program should visit the website cheapoldhouses.castingcrane.com. Have questions? Email konnercookecasting@gmail.com.