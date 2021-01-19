WILLIAMSTOWN — Mount Greylock will not seek bids on a synthetic turf field, at least not for the next two or three years.
The School Committee will seek proposals, however, on a refurbished softball field and hard surface walking paths to the athletic fields, both required by the federal government under the Americans With Disabilities Act and Title IX, with work to be completed by 2022.
The 6-1 vote came last week after the committee was informed by consultant Dan Colli, from architectural firm Perkins Eastman, that a full turf field with lighting would cost roughly $2.8 million.
The proposed project would be funded through a gift of $5 million from Williams College for capital projects. About $3.6 million remains in the account. The committee wants to keep at least $1 million in that account for unexpected needs.
The turf project was too expensive. “It’s really more than the committee wanted to spend,” said committee member Carrie Greene.
So they decided to delay the turf field project for at least two or three years, allowing the account to grow beyond the roughly $3.8 million needed to build a turf field and retain $1 million in the account.
The ADA and Title IX work will cost about $700,000.
Also delayed was the construction of a track for the cross-country team, estimated at $684,000.
The committee authorized Perkins Eastman to prepare bid documents for the trimmed-down project.
“This will allow us to take the time to develop a capital plan and a financial plan, as well as stepping back and really look at the expense of a natural grass field, so we can have a side-by-side comparison,” said committee member Julia Bowen. The meeting was held Thursday.
Committee member Michelle Johnson suggested adding the new track to the reduced project. She noted that she wouldn’t support the turf field proposal anyway because it is so expensive. That size project, she said, should be paid for with a bond program authorized by the voters.
Johnson was the only “no” vote on the scaled-back proposal.
Superintendent Jason “Jake” McCandless said that the track coaches expressed support for the artificial turf field over a new track.