SPRINGFIELD — U.S. Rep. Richard E. Neal is looking for a few good artists.
One winner's artwork will be chosen to hang in the halls of the U.S. Capitol in Washington.
In a news release on Friday, the congressman's office called on local high school artists to submit applications to the 2021 Congressional Art Competition.
“The Congressional Art Competition is a great opportunity for talented young artists from our local high schools,” Neal said. “Each year we have stellar submissions from across the First Congressional District."
The competition is open to high school students from the district, which includes all of the Berkshires.
The artwork must be two dimensional and not exceed 26 inches by 26 inches by 4 inches; be original in concept, design, and execution; and may not violate any U.S. copyright laws, according to the release. Each student may submit up to three entries.
Due to the pandemic, students should submit photos instead of their actual artwork for judging, according to the release. Photos of the art and entry release form must be submitted by April 28 to Jeanne Ahern at Jeanne.Ahern@mail.house.gov.
The rules and submission entry release forms can be found at neal.house.gov/art-competition.