Hiker rescued from Mount Greylock

ADAMS — A woman who got lost while hiking Mount Greylock over the weekend was safely rescued by first responders.
The Adams Fire Department received a report Saturday afternoon that a hiker was lost near the Cheshire Harbor Trail, which is close to the Adams/New Ashford town line, according to a news release.
Firefighters began looking for the hiker around 5:40 p.m., along with members of the Adams Forest Warden and Cheshire Fire Department, who used ATVs to navigate the terrain. While first responders were en route to West Mountain Road, the hiker found her way back to the trail.
Once the hiker was located, an EMT determined that — aside from the wet cold — she was uninjured. The hiker warmed up in a firetruck after being transported off the mountain, according to the release.