PITTSFIELD — After 36 years leading the Hillcrest Educational Foundation, CEO Gerard “Jerry” Burke will retire next year, the organization said in a news release.
Burke arrived in the Berkshires in 1985, a year after the state took over a financially struggling for-profit school for students with special needs. The former Hillcrest Hospital bought the school from the state, and the Hillcrest Educational Foundation formed as a nonprofit to manage the school.
Burke became the foundation’s CEO in 1992.
Today, the organization operates educational centers that provide therapeutic treatment and special education to more than 500 children and adolescents with unique psychological and learning needs, the release said.
“I could not be more thankful to the countless staff, supporters and partners who have helped us continually change and grow in response to the needs of the community and make Hillcrest all that we are today,’’ Burke said.
“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve Hillcrest as CEO, and the legacy I will always be most proud of is the thousands of young people who came to us, so often when no one else would take them, and gained life skills to make the most of their potential.”
Burke and his team has worked for years to manage debts and stabilize finances, as well as to expand Hillcrest’s range of nationally recognized and accredited programs, the release said.
Hillcrest also operates a dental practice serving 12,000 patients annually, making it the largest provider of oral health care to MassHealth participants and people with special needs in Western Massachusetts. The organization is one of Berkshire County’s largest private employers, with more than 500 staff members among its day student academy, three residential schools and other sectors.
In July 2022, Shaun Cusson will succeed Burke as CEO. Cusson, who has been a Hillcrest staff member for more than 28 years and its executive director since 2005, was approved unanimously by Hillcrest’s board of directors, the release said.
Cusson is one of five executive leaders mentored by Burke, a group Cusson described in the release as “a close team committed to remaining forward-thinking and to continuing to evolve and improve as the needs of our students change.”
“What our staff do day in and day out for our students is absolutely inspiring, and my top job is to create the best possible environment for them to do their great work,” Cusson said.
Elected officials and local leaders offered praise for Burke and Cusson in the release.
Mount Greylock Regional School District Superintendent Jason “Jake” McCandless praised Hillcrest’s therapeutic day school and said Burke would be “greatly missed,” although he praised Cusson’s “integrity and intellect and dedication to students,” comparing those qualities to Burke’s.
U.S. Rep. Richard Neal, a Springfield Democrat who represents the Berkshires, said in the release that Burke and his team “have changed countless lives and ensured that those who enter their doors leave with the tools they need to succeed wherever life takes them.”
State Rep. William “Smitty” Pignatelli, D-Lenox, said that Burke leaves “an amazing legacy of caring for people with differing abilities,” adding that Hillcrest “has really become a national model” under Burke.