EGREMONT — A home on Whites Hill Road was damaged Friday in a fire that started in the chimney.
All of the home's occupants and animals escaped, and no one was injured.
Fire crews were dispatched at 2:38 a.m. to 83 Whites Hill Road, which is at the end of a "very long narrow" dirt road and over the state border in Hillsdale, N.Y., according to Town Fire Chief Joseph Schneider. It could only be accessed from Egremont and required a number of tankers.
Nine departments in three states responded to the fire, which was caused by "multiple cracks in the chimney" in a home without working smoke detectors, Schneider said in a statement. The fire had spread into the wall, and it took crews less than 30 minutes to knock it down.
It also required "extensive overhaul," which involves searching for hidden hotspots that could later erupt and spread, in this case, to the attic, he said. Schneider added that the home can be salvaged.
He said the homeowner — who called 911 to report the fire after escaping — was "lucky" to have awoken, given that there were no working smoke detectors.
Friday's fire comes after a Sheffield couple died in similar circumstances two days earlier. Investigators said there were no signs of smoke detectors in their Hewins Street log home.
Both of these incidents should serve as a reminder for people to have their chimneys inspected and make sure smoke alarms are working properly, Schneider said.
"They can save your life," he said.
In addition to Egremont, fire crews from Great Barrington, Sheffield, Monterey, New Marlborough, Copake, N.Y., Hillsdale, N.Y., Craryville, N.Y., Canaan, Conn. and Lakeville, Conn., also assisted on the scene.