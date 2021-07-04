State Sen. Adam Hinds, D-Pittsfield, says a measure approved last week by the Senate would invest $300 million in municipal and statewide transportation infrastructure projects.
The bill, "An Act financing improvements to municipal roads and bridges," passed Thursday and must now be reconciled with legislation approved by the House.
The bill authorizes $200 million for municipal roads and bridges through the Chapter 90 program and $100 million to support state projects to address congestion, support electric vehicle infrastructure, and improve public transit, Hinds' office said in a statement.
“Green transportation is the next key fight in reducing our carbon emissions,” said Hinds. “We have a lot more work to do. In addition to critical support to municipalities for roads and bridges, this bill includes critical infrastructure investments in electric vehicles and charging stations.”
The bill includes:
– $200 million in Chapter 90 funding for cities and towns for projects to maintain, improve, and repair roadways, bridges, sidewalks, and bikeways.
– $25 million for the Municipal Small Bridge Program to support replacement or preservation of structurally deficient local bridges critical to local communities and not eligible for existing federal aid programs.
– $25 million for the Local Bottleneck Program to address localized traffic bottlenecks and invest in infrastructure to reduce congestion, improve traffic flow, and reduce idling and greenhouse gas emissions.
– $25 million for Electric Vehicle (EV) infrastructure to support municipalities and regional transit authorities in their efforts to install EV infrastructure and purchase EVs and zero-emission vehicles.
– $25 million for Transit-Supportive Infrastructure to create dedicated bus lanes, enhance bus stops and train stations, support passenger safety, upgrade technology and modernize infrastructure to meet demand and increase frequency of public transit services, and improve access to public transit.