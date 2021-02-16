State Sen. Adam Hinds, D-Pittsfield, now chairs two legislative committees that he says will help shape Massachusetts’ economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.
Hinds will continue leading the Senate side of the Joint Committee on Revenue and will head the new Senate Special Committee on Reimagining Massachusetts: Post-Pandemic Resiliency in the new two-year legislative session.
“We must apply lessons from the pandemic to make sure we come back stronger,” Hinds said of the new committee in a press release. “From digital access and the digital economy to telehealth and changing down towns, we need strategic investments moving forward.”
Senate Democrats are nominated for committee assignments by Senate President Karen Spilka, D-Ashland, and members then ratify the arrangements. Lawmakers shape legislation in committee before it heads to the floor for debate.
Through the revenue committee, which deals with state fees and taxes, Hinds said he will “continue the work of creating a revenue system that serves all of Massachusetts.”
Hinds is also the vice chairman of the Senate Committee on Intergovernmental Affairs, and he holds a spot on the rules, redistricting, ways and means, and telecommunications, utilities and energy committees. He also serves on the new Joint Committee on Racial Equity, Civil Rights, and Inclusion.
New House Speaker Ron Mariano, D-Quincy, also unveiled committee assignments for his branch last week. No Berkshire representatives chair a committee this session, after Reps. William “Smitty” Pignatelli, D-Lenox, and Paul Mark, D-Peru, chaired committees last session.
Rep. John Barrett III, D-North Adams, is now vice chairman of the House Committee on Federal Stimulus and Census Oversight, which was formerly the redistricting committee. He also serves on the ways and means, municipalities and regional government, and post audit and oversight committees.
Mark is vice chairman of telecommunications, utilities and energy, and he serves on the public service and environment, natural resources and agriculture committees.
Rep. Tricia Farley-Bouvier, D-Pittsfield, is vice chairwoman of the steering committee, and she serves on the special committee on redistricting, the tourism, arts and cultural development committee, the consumer protection and licensure committee and the advanced internet technology, internet and cybersecurity committee.
Pignatelli is vice chairman of the rules committee, and he serves on the education, financial services and tourism, arts and cultural development committees.