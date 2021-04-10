State Sen. Adam Hinds, D-Pittsfield, in partnership with Home Base and local community leaders, is co-hosting the organization’s seventh roundtable for statewide suicide prevention advocacy efforts.
“I applaud the work of Home Base and my fellow community leaders for tackling the issue of veteran mental health, an issue that so often exists in the shadows of our society,” Hinds said. “For the men and women who sacrifice so much for their country, we must continue these conversations so they have the full support and services needed for when they come home.”
Home Base launched a statewide suicide prevention campaign in 2019 by partnering with elected officials, Veterans Administration, veteran centers, health professionals, first responders, and other community stakeholders to host a series of community roundtables. The campaign works to raise awareness and break the stigma associated with seeking mental health care, and creating a community-driven ecosystem to identify at-risk veterans in local communities to connect them to care and save lives.
“I am deeply grateful to be a part of this necessary conversation,” said Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer. “It is absolutely essential that we commit a full range of resources to address and support their mental health needs to ensure their overall well-being and quality of life.”
“The debt of gratitude, honor, and respect we owe to those who serve our nation can never be paid fully,” said North Adams Mayor Thomas Bernard. “This is especially true for those service members who carry the invisible wounds and symptoms of trauma associated with their service. Left unaddressed, these burdens affect lives, careers, and relationships, as well as the social and emotional wellbeing of our veterans and their loved ones.”
Over the past three years, through a state-funded initiative, Home Base has trained licensed mental health professionals in military culture and evidence-based treatment for PTSD in an effort to expand access to gold-standard care in local communities. They have also trained hundreds of health professionals and first responders to identify at-risk veterans in their community and connect them to care.
“Our communities are here to uplift and help our veterans," Hinds said. “We must ensure that resources and services are readily available so our veterans are no longer forced to suffer in silence.”