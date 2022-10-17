HINSDALE — The cause of a dam failure that sent water rushing through properties on George Schnopp Road is not yet known, amid an investigation by an engineer with the state Office of Dam Safety.

In the meantime, residents and town officials are taking stock of an incident early Saturday that sent an estimated five to 10 million gallons of water cascading from a pond down into Ashmere Lake.

Denise Hill, owner of the property most affected, is calling everyone she can think of to get answers. Her insurance company has already informed her damage from the dam break won’t be covered by her policy.

Dead fish, rocks and tree limbs are scattered around her property, along a path of upturned earth and flattened shrubbery that leads from the lake back up to the earthen dam that collapsed. Her shed, swept by flood waters into the lake, made its way through the lake’s channel and was found by another resident far from its starting point.

“No one has said anything,” said Hill, who has called state departments, town administrators and others trying to find out who might be responsible to help deal with debris. “No one has been around at all … our property is non-conforming, so we’re not supposed to do anything as far as digging or using heavy equipment.”

Bob Graves, Hinsdale's town administrator, said Monday the dam was on private property and the town does not have a role to play, besides clearing off George Schnopp Road, which was covered in debris and eroded partially by the flooding.

The road was cleared and made passable by crews from the Hinsdale Highway Department Saturday afternoon.

State departments have been checking into the dam break, including inspectors from the state Department of Conservation and Recreation. A representative from that agency could not be reached Monday for comment.

Property records indicate the land is owned by the D.V. Irrevocable Trust of 1990. The dam located at that spot was used to contain a large pond behind the former Ashmere Manor Nursing Home.

As far as clean-up is concerned, Graves said the town isn't on the hook for clearing private property.

“This is something that will play out,” Graves said. “I’m not exactly sure how, but this isn’t the town’s responsibility … this wasn’t something that anyone could control.”

Graves said the town isn't aware of concerns about the water in the pond or the integrity of the dam. What flowed into the lake was mostly water and rocks. He said he was waiting to hear from the town’s conservation agent.

Bart Collins, a member of the Hinsdale Select Board, said nothing could be done until the town’s Conservation Commission confers with the state, because a wetlands area was affected by the flooding.

Raymond Bolduc, director of Hinsdale's emergency management team, said the reason for the dam break remains unknown, but an engineer from the state is looking into it.

“Unfortunately, Mother Nature took over the program,” Bolduc said. “It’s an earthen dam. Earthen dams sometimes do this.”

Bolduc also noted the size of the break in the dam. “You could run a bucket truck through that thing,” Bolduc said.

Stacie Weldon, who lives near the site of the flooding, said more than 15 people have come by her neighborhood to survey the damage themselves.

“Some of them are parking along the road back there,” she said. “I ask if I can help them and they say ‘no’ and just keep walking.”

Weldon said she believes animals have been getting caught in the mud where the pond used to be. At night, she’s heard coyotes howling.

“It’s muck,” she said. “It’s a stagnant pond and they don’t know not to walk through it.”

Rick Lalonde, another neighbor, said he is less concerned about the “big mess” the flood left in the water, as the lake had “sort of cleansed itself” already. He still wishes someone would address debris left.

“It’d be nice if somebody cleaned it up, but nobody’s been out there so far,” Lalonde said.