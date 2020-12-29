HINSDALE — A popular restaurant is appreciative of Hinsdale cutting local liquor license-holders a break to start the new year.
Ozzie's Steak and Eggs owners wrote the Select Board a note thanking the members for forgiving half of their $300 license fee, until July 1, because of the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
"We just wanted you all to know we are so proud to have our business in a town that really cares about people and businesses. Waiving the fee for us was the nicest gesture," wrote Tracey Lussier, who co-owns Ozzie's with her husband, Al.
In all, the board Nov. 18 forgave the liquor license cost from Jan. 1 to July 1 for four businesses, saving them several hundred dollars of the $900 total owed. The other three granted waivers were Bas Ridge Country Club, Hinsdale Trading Co., and Hinsdale Wines and Spirits.
The board told the businesses in a letter that it might reinstitute the fee for the rest of 2021 "if business is back to normal" by July 1.
Hinsdale was one of the first of several Berkshire municipalities in recent weeks to reduce the cost of, or eliminate altogether, liquor license fees in their communities for 2021.
"Hinsdale is a close-knit community. Since 2020 has been a stressful year and it seems every gesture, however small, that says, 'We are here for one another; we care about you' is important," Select Board Chairwoman Vivian Mason wrote in an email to The Eagle.