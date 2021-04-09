DALTON — A Hinsdale man was injured Thursday night after he was struck by an SUV near the Union Block on Main Street.
Peter Magnano, 62, suffered serious injuries, according to Police Chief Deanna Strout. She could not provide more detail about the extent of his injuries.
The accident occurred at 7:01 p.m. Magnano had just stepped out of a restaurant and into the road when he was hit by a Ford Explorer traveling westbound on Main Street. The SUV was driven by Manuel Santos, 75, of Pittsfield.
Asked whether Santos could face charges in the accident, Strout said that "everything is under investigation."
A section of Main Street — also known as Routes 8 and 9 — was temporarily closed between Flansburg and Curtis avenues, roughly across from the Dalton CRA building.
Dalton police were assisted by the town's fire department and State Police.