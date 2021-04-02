DALTON — Lily Watkins, who holds the Boston Post Cane as the town's oldest person, will celebrate her 106th birthday on Easter Sunday at Craneville Place of Dalton, where she has resided for the past four years.
Watkins, a lifelong resident of Hinsdale who was born April 4, 1915, has been a witness to many notable global events, including the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918 — she was 3 at the time — and the Great Depression, among them. Her granddaughter, Jill Tetreault, said Watkins' experiences during the Spanish flu epidemic prepared her well for the age of COVID-19.
"She loves telling stories of her past," Tetreault said. "The Depression, war, childhood stories and all the funny things she did when she was married to Franklin [her late husband].
"They had a wonderful life together. Friends would always stop in because they knew she always had the coffee on for anybody that wanted it."
Watkins never drank or smoked and never said anything harsher than "fiddlesticks," according to Tetreault. Lily and Franklin traveled a lot, and Lily always served as the designated driver.
She still plays cards, does crossword puzzles every day and reads the newspaper, according to Tetreault, and "lives outside on the patio during the summer."
Watkins has plenty of visitors, and hopes to have more when the world returns to normal. She played bingo and attended church services until the COVID-19 pandemic put those activities on hold.
Watkins, an animal lover, used to feed birds during the day, and bears and raccoons at night.
"The raccoons would come right up to her and take the bread out of her hands," Tetreault said. "She and her animal friends have a special connection.
"But, most of all her love for her family, and our love for her, just keeps her going every day," Tetreault said. "She is one special 106-years-young lady."