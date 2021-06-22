HINSDALE — It’s round two in Hinsdale for neighbors who succeeded last year in persuading a company to move a proposed cannabis farm to the other side of town.
On Wednesday night, a different grower, Sunlight Farms, is expected to secure a needed Host Community Agreement with the Select Board. Officials expect similar questions to arise about a facility on Peru Road — mainly about odors.
“You’re going to have the same group of people who have already been very vocal,” said Richard Scialabba, chair of the Select Board. “What’s going to happen? I have no idea.”
Silver Therapeutics, which runs cannabis retail outlets in Williamstown and Orange, proposes to create a cultivation facility at a former mink farm at 172 Peru Road. Last December, CEO Josh Silver outlined the plan to the Select Board. In the months since, lawyers for both sides have worked out a 17-page agreement that spells out conditions.
The Select Board is expected to approve the agreement Wednesday. “All we have to do is say OK, we have a Host Community Agreement, and sign it,” Scialabba said. “It’s down to what we would ask of anybody that we have agreements with.”
With that document in hand, Silver Therapeutics can seek approvals from the state Cannabis Control Commission, and then from Hinsdale boards.
At that point, Scialabba said residents, including those who successfully opposed a different project at 246 Peru Road, will have opportunities to comment. The earlier project, by FFD Enterprises MA, opted to build on Bullards Crossing Road near the Washington line on the south side of town.
The company's president, Benjamin Zachs, said in February that FFD Enterprises moved the site mainly in response to neighborhood concerns.
Scialabba said representatives of Silver Therapeutics will present their case for a Hinsdale cannabis farm not Wednesday, but later. “That’s when all the ‘festivities’ will begin,” he said.
A neighbor from the Ashmere Lake community, to the east of the proposed Silver Therapeutics site, said Tuesday he expects residents will again press for assurances the project not create a nuisance in the form of smells produced during the flowering stage of cannabis growth.
The former mink farm has an enclosed warehouse already standing, along with a solar facility. In his appearance before the Select Board in December, Silver said the project would use best-available technology to reduce odors.
How it intends to do that will come up as any project advances to both the Planning and Select boards. Brendan McKee, Silver Therapeutic's chief financial officer, did not respond Tuesday to a phone request for comment on the Hinsdale project.
Scialabba said that talk of odors has prompted some in town to reflect on the days the old mink farm operated, generating pungent odors. “Anybody who lived there when it was a mink farm will find it hard to complain about the smell,” he said.