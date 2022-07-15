Wahconah graduate helps rescue mother and son paddleboarding off Gloucester beach

Off the shore of Gloucester on Tuesday, on a rescue mission, Robbie Genaway of Hinsdale sees a dark object in the swells.
Genaway takes a closer look, though visibility isn’t easy. He points out what he’s seen to Deputy Harbormaster Chad Johnson, who turns the 23-foot rescue boat they are aboard and heads in that direction.
And sure enough, ahead, is what they’ve been looking for — a woman, sitting astride a paddleboard, fighting the wind and current about three miles offshore. That dark object was her paddle.
Once she is aboard, the woman’s first concern is finding her son, also on a paddleboard, but closer to shore.
Soon, Genaway and Johnson have recovered both members of the family and returned them to dry land, near Coffins Beach, where they set out from.
The dispatch call came in around 12:25 p.m. Tuesday. A husband was watching his wife and son paddleboarding from the shore, then realized he had lost sight of his wife. Only able to make out the silhouette of his son, he grew worried and called 911.
Offshore winds blowing faster than 30 miles per hour and an ebb tide — a seaward flow that lowers the water level — had caused the paddlers to be swept away from the coast. A press release from the Harbormaster’s Office said the conditions made it impossible to return to shore on their own.
Genaway, a Wahconah Regional High School graduate and Berkshire County local, said Thursday he views the rescue as a chance for him to do good for his community.
Genaway is an intern with the Gloucester Harbormaster’s Office, one of three internships he needs to complete his education as a rising senior at Endicott College studying criminal justice. He took the internship because he thought the experience would be different, and hard to find elsewhere.
As Genaway puts it, you never know what you’re going to get in a day there around the harbor. He could be manning radios and helping moor boats, be out on a patrol boat or working to clean boats the Harbormaster maintains.
As he found out Tuesday, it could also mean search and rescue.
Johnson, the deputy harbormaster, came jogging into a room to tell Genaway to follow him to the boat. Soon they were powering along the Annisquam River with sirens wailing. They had to move briskly to respond to the call, he said.
The paddleboarders were off a beach and drifting into Ipswich Bay, on the other side of Cape Ann from the harbormaster’s HQ in Gloucester.
“All we knew was these people are going, getting blown out to sea at God knows how fast,” Genaway said.
The race to sea, to scan waves for lost paddlers, got the adrenaline pumping. Throughout the experience, Genaway said he tried to keep a level head.
“I’ve never been responsible for someone else’s life before,” Genaway said. “That put me in a life-saving situation.”
Genaway said there’s a moment he won’t forget from the rescue. After dropping the mother and son back off in shallow waters, he saw them embrace on the shoreline. The family was not identified by the Harbormaster’s Office.
“That makes it real,” he said. “They’re happy to be back.”
For his family back home in Hinsdale, it’s a moment worth celebrating.
“I just keep telling him that I’m proud of him,” said his father, Neil Genaway. “I tell him that he needs to enjoy this moment and the accolades, because he did something great.”
Robbie Genaway is still figuring out what he wants to do after school. His father is sure that whatever it is, he’ll be proud of him. “He’s a great kid,” Neil Genaway said. “And his actions show that.”
Robbie credits much of his work ethic and dedication to others to his time playing football at Wahconah, particularly to head coach Gary Campbell, Jr. He said that when it came time to decide what he wanted to study, he thought about how he valued being part of a team and community. He thought criminal justice would be a way to serve others.
“Whether you’re a social worker, you’re in the courts, a law enforcement patrolman, you’re serving something bigger than yourself,” Robbie Genaway said. “And that’s what I wanted to do.”