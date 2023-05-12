Hinsdale residents votes against Central Berkshire school budget; eyes turn to Becket voters on Saturday

HINSDALE — Hinsdale residents and town officials at Wednesday's annual town meeting, frustrated with Central Berkshire Regional School District's proposed operating budget, voted against it.
The school district's budget now goes before Becket on Saturday (May 13) and Peru on June 3. If either town votes yes, the fiscal 2024 budget will be adopted.
Town residents took notice of the fact that the town's Select Board and Finance Committee had voted against adopting the budget in prior meetings, prompting a question to the committee members as to why. The town was asked to pay nearly $2.7 million for its portion of the district's operating budget, a sum that is up 4 percent from the current year's spending plan.
Dalton is the largest town in the Central Berkshire Regional. Hinsdale is the second largest town in the district, and its pays a 12.5 percent share of the budget.
Finance Committee Chair Shaun Galliher explained that the board was at odds with the school district's approach to the budget, saying that it has constantly conceded that the total budget will increase by about 2 percent each year rather than trying to eliminate unneeded costs.
"At the end of the day," Galliher said, "we disagreed entirely with the way they formulated it."
Superintendent Leslie Blake-Davis stepped up to explain the increases to the budget. Much of the additional cost is tied to social-emotional learning, or mental health, supports for students, she said, and contractual obligations for teachers. The district's goal was to create "community hubs" in schools, including Kittredge Elementary where the meeting was held, she said.
Town residents expressed frustration with the budget discussions in years past.
"So are we just making a point here?" Richard Roussin, a town resident, asked. "In past years, most of the other towns have voted and it didn't matter which way we voted. Does it make a difference this year, or are we just expressing an opinion for the sake of expressing our opinion of what should have been done?"
Blake-Davis explained that five of the seven member towns of the school district need to vote to approve the budget for it to take effect. As of Wednesday, three member towns had voted to approve the budget. The town of Washington, which held its meeting at the same time as Hinsdale, ended up approving the budget. Hinsdale residents, however, seized a chance to make themselves heard.
"So the answer is this is a significant vote that we're about to make," Roussin said.
Town residents went on to vote against adopting the budget, with 36 no votes to 15 yes ones. The school district will now look to the town meetings in Becket and Peru for its clinching vote.
The town did split its vote on educational matters, and approved spending for vocational-school tuition and education. The town also approved its contribution for the district's capital budget.
The town breezed through the remaining warrant articles without much discussion, approving the town's $2.6 million operating budget and paying for several administrative services, such as winter road clearing and water and sewer operations.
The town approved purchases of new equipment both big and small, appropriating $60,000 for a new police cruiser, $155,000 for a new Department of Public Works truck and $6,391 for an upgraded water-meter-reading device.
There was some contention around the police cruiser, as one town resident asked why a department serving a town of 2,000 needed the new vehicle. Police Chief Susan Rathbun said that the department spent $20,000 in repairs into the town's current cruisers, and that it passed up on a chance to purchase a new vehicle last year.
The article passed nearly unanimously.