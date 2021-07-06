July Fourth Camping

Northgate Resort Ventures LLC has filed a plan with the town of Hinsdale to add Camp Emerson's 155 acres to its portfolio of 19 RV parks, most of which are branded as “Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park” sites.

HINSDALE — A half century of summer camp history is on the block in Hinsdale, as a deal advances that would transform Camp Emerson into a national destination for recreational vehicles.

A satellite view of Camp Emerson, located at 212 Longview Ave. in Hinsdale. A national company seeks to purchase the 155-acre tract and remake it into a destination for people who like to camp with recreational vehicles. The firm's application for a special permit is being reviewed by Hinsdale's Planning Board. 

Officials in Hinsdale are beginning their review of a plan by Northgate Resort Ventures LLC to add the 155-acre camp to its portfolio of 19 RV parks, most of which are branded as “Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park” sites.

In a recent filing with the town, Northgate says it has a contract with Camp Tanglelake Inc. to purchase Camp Emerson. The summer camp was founded by Marvin and Adeline Lein in the late 1960s on the site of the former Camp Fernwood and is run by their daughter, Sue Lein.

A national company seeks permission to remake Camp Emerson in Hinsdale into a destination for recreational vehicles. 

Lein could not be reached Tuesday for comment on the pending sale.

The deal is contingent on the buyer, a company owned by members of the Bossenbroek family, winning a special permit to expand the 212 Longview Ave. site, which sits in an R5 zoning district.

The buyer’s plans call for major site work to accommodate new berths for vehicles, in part by removing some of the two dozen wooden cabins that have been summer homes for generations of campers. No sale price has been disclosed yet.

The deal would include a parcel off nearby Michaels Road that serves as access to the camp’s marina on Plunkett Lake. Northgate says in its application that it has not decided how it would use that land.

The current brochure for Camp Emerson in Hinsdale contains a map of its features. 

In addition to taking reservations for people arriving in their own RVs, Northgate’s special permit application says it will house 100 of its own “park model units” that will be available for rent.

The Hinsdale Planning Board planned to take up the Northgate application at a meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in town hall.

To win a special permit, applicants must show that their projects will not be detrimental to abutters or the neighborhood.

Northgate’s filing says the change to use by RV visitors continues the land’s use for camping. To accommodate traffic by RVs, the entrance to the campground would be widened and improved, the company says. A traffic study commissioned by Northgate says that travel on Longview Avenue would be safer due to that work.

If granted a special permit in Hinsdale, Northgate Resort Ventures LLC plans to add Camp Emerson to its portfolio of 19 vacation destinations around the country. 

In talks with Hinsdale officials, Northgate says some have wondered whether the town’s water supply can support the project’s proposed “splash pad” water area, a feature used at other Northgate locations. In its application, Northgate says it believes enough water is available, in part because it would recycle water from the play area.

Within the site, new roads would be shaped to allow for vehicle access. That work will compel “many” of the former bunk houses to be torn down, though the company says in its application that it plans to preserve “as many as possible.”

The Lein family invested heavily in the camp over the years. The tract includes 25 cabins, playing fields and a heated pool. In 2004, the family erected a 10,000-square-foot dining hall after one winter’s heavy snow load collapsed a building’s roof.

In Massachusetts, Northgate runs an RV and tent camping area in the town of Carver.

The company has other sites in New York and New Hampshire, as well as across the U.S., including several in Texas. Not all carry the "Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park" name.

Like programs across the county and state, Camp Emerson faced setbacks during the pandemic when it was not allowed to house campers in 2020. It received a $20,716 federal Paycheck Protection Program loan, according to Small Business Administration records compiled in a Berkshire Eagle database.

