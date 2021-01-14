Last week’s violence at the Capitol building, Western Massachusetts historians say, demonstrates the fractured and contested nature of democracy in the United States.
Many in the nation expressed shock when a months-long crusade against November’s election results erupted into violence. While it may be unique that a sitting president incited an attack on the Capitol, historians say long-term trends provide useful context for understanding the present moment.
Common narratives have suggested that, in the words of President-elect Joe Biden, the scenes at the Capitol “do not reflect the true America,” or that “this is not who we are.”
But the Capitol invasion can be placed in “a much longer history of violence and white supremacy,” said Asheesh Kapur Siddique, an assistant professor of history at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. Siddique cited legacies of enslavement and longstanding exclusions of women from political life as evidence of that history.
“In a lot of ways both sides have sort of said that this is not who we are,” Siddique said. “People on the progressive end look at what happened at the Capitol and say, ‘This is not who we are.’ People on the right, perhaps, look at the election of Joe Biden and say, ‘This is not who we are.’”
The two camps, Siddique said, reflect competing narratives of history.
“One group sort of sees American history as sort of about progress and progressivism, so this event is very scary because it suggests that America can go backwards,” he said. “On the other hand, from the [political] right there is this sort of declension narrative that America is born perfect and we are getting further and further away from our foundational vision.”
In a Thursday panel, UMass historians reflected on the various historical forces at play.
Collective violence reflects deep and complex causes, such as its perpetrators’ assessments of their status in relation to others, said John Higginson, a professor emeritus of history.
“The footpaths leading to sustained activism in extreme causes are strewn with more down-to-earth or mundane preoccupations and short-term calculations about improving one’s life chances,” Higginson said.
Amel Ahmed, an associate professor of political science, said elections and voting have historically served and likely will continue to serve as the most important battleground for democracy in the U.S.
“Historically in the United States one of the main ways in which both democratic expansion and retraction has taken place is through the franchise and through voting rights, and violent mobs have often paved the way,” Ahmed said, recalling the reversal of immigrant voting rights, the Jim Crow system and felony disenfranchisement.
Media organizations have historically “operated as powerful political actors during moments of political conflict,” said Kathy Roberts Forde, a journalism historian and associate professor.
“The siege on the U.S. Capitol could not have happened without the propaganda work of right-wing news media,” Forde said, calling for stronger media standards and self-regulation to promote fact-based reporting.
Christian Appy, a professor of history, cited U.S. involvement in overthrowing governments in Chile, Cuba, Vietnam, Iran and Guatemala as evidence against the claims of “American exceptionalism” often made by national leaders about last week’s events.
“While it may be unique to see armed crowds storming our White House, we certainly have stormed the capitols and government buildings of other countries throughout our history,” he said.
Alexander George Theodoridis, an associate professor of political science, suggested that polarization may be more of a norm than an exception in U.S. politics.
In the context of polarization that now often leads political groups to dehumanize their opponents, Theodoridis advocated for reforms including expansion of voting access, ending gerrymandering, establishing D.C. and Puerto Rico as U.S. states and abolishing the Electoral College.
Susan Dunn, the Massachusetts professor of humanities at Williams College, told The Eagle that recent years have shown the fragility of democracy. She said a range of factors are necessary for Americans to rebuild a greater sense of democratic citizenship.
“[Thomas] Jefferson’s idea of democracy is what he called ‘ward republics’ — local townships on the New England model, self-governing communities where citizens practice ‘enlightened self-interest,’ realizing that their own self-interest is not separable from the self-interest and well-being of others around them,” Dunn said, emphasizing the need to cultivate civic education, social organizations, greater empathy and sufficient social and economic security.
“When people are secure, they can be responsible citizens,” she said, citing former President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s idea of “Four Freedoms.”
Lessening the burdens of college debt and medical debt, Siddique said, must also be part of the broader fulfillment of social and material needs.
“People need to feel and government needs to help make them feel that they are part of a society and that they should feel invested,” Siddique said.
Siddique said it’s important to hold people and systems accountable for violence, and that process includes but should not be limited to the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
“Accounting for what happened at the Capitol is, I think, a vital part of being able to move forward,” Siddique said. “Impeachment can only be the start of a kind of a process of justice and reconciliation.”