Berkshire County could see wind gusts of up to 50 mph Friday as thunderstorms move through the region.
A wind advisory remains in effect from noon to midnight Friday for the Berkshires. Winds of 15 to 30 mph are expected, with gusts reaching up to 50 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y.
After a very mild Thursday, we now turn our attention to wet conditions today with possible thunderstorms. Strong winds are expected later today as Wind Advisories are posted for most #NYwx #CTwx #MAwx #VTwx. Visit https://t.co/6gA5ky0lw9 for your latest local forecasts. pic.twitter.com/sR0NSffwTO— NWS Albany (@NWSAlbany) March 26, 2021
Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and knock down trees limbs, the weather service warned, resulting in power outages.
Motorists — especially those operating high-profile vehicles — should exercise caution when driving.