A wind advisory remains in effect for Berkshire County from noon to midnight Friday. 

Berkshire County could see wind gusts of up to 50 mph Friday as thunderstorms move through the region.

A wind advisory remains in effect from noon to midnight Friday for the Berkshires. Winds of 15 to 30 mph are expected, with gusts reaching up to 50 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y. 

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and knock down trees limbs, the weather service warned, resulting in power outages. 

Motorists — especially those operating high-profile vehicles — should exercise caution when driving.  