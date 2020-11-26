LENOX — The Chamber of Commerce, the Lenox Cultural District and the town of Lenox are collaborating on a downtown holiday festival, with health and safety protocols in place, including mandatory masks.
Lenox Winterland 2020 is this year’s COVID-era theme, centered around the “First Annual Holiday Tree Walk” showcasing 30 Christmas trees decorated by area artists in a partnership with local businesses.
The traditional, formal Lilac Park tree-lighting is set for 6 p.m. Dec. 4, including Santa’s arrival on a firetruck at the Lenox Community Center, photos with Santa (at a safe distance), pre-wrapped holiday cookies and a hot chocolate bar, according to an announcement from the Chamber.
The outdoor activity allows residents and visitors “to safely enjoy a taste of the holiday spirit, while respecting social distancing,” the announcement stated. “The town continues to follow all local, state, and national guidelines to keep visitors and locals safe, while offering a bit of holiday cheer.”
Participating artists and businesses interested in sponsoring or decorating a tree are asked to contact the Lenox Chamber via email at eventslenoxchamber@lenox.org (use Holiday Tree in the subject line) or by phone at 413-637-3646.
Trees need to be completed by Wednesday. The business or organization sponsoring the tree will provide funding to artists for decorations. Each tree will be 4 1/2 feet tall and pre-lit. The Lenox Chamber will connect artists with businesses.
State orders require restaurants and entertainment to close at 9:30 p.m., and residents must be home by 10 p.m. Masks are mandated in public.
Meanwhile, Mill Town Capital, owner of the Gateways Inn, has announced “The Miracle on Walker Street Christmas Explosion” beginning this Saturday through Dec. 20.
The event is described as “a Christmas explosion of decorations, seasonal food and drink and over-the-top festiveness” on the front lawn of the inn at 51 Walker St. from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday on the designated weekends.
The announcement’s details include fire pits and heat lamps, a food trailer with quick grab-and-go food, an assortment of seasonal drinks, and a rotating schedule of vendors for light shopping.
Food will include chili, seasonal soups, simple wraps and sandwiches, baked pretzels and Christmas-themed desserts. Beverage options will include mulled wine, coffee, hot cider, hot chocolate, soft drinks, beer and cocktails.
“The Miracle on Walker Street is a COVID-friendly adaptation of the ornate and over-the-top holiday decoration trend seen in recent years with pop-up concepts in cities like Washington D.C., Chicago, and Denver,” Mill Town’s announcement stated.
“With COVID-19 restrictions and precautions in place, Miracle on Walker Street will be a completely outdoor experience. There will be limited on-site seating to encourage patrons to enjoy the decorations, grab some food and drink, and continue strolling through downtown Lenox.’