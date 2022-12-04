Santa and Mrs. Claus hand out books and small gifts to a line of eager visitors after the tree lighting ceremony Friday at Park Square in Pittsfield.
The Taconic High School Chorus sings carols before the start of the Friday's tree lighting ceremony at Park Square in Pittsfield.
A couple poses for a photo Friday in front of the tree in Pittsfield's Park Square. The tree was adorned with 20,000 lights.
Dogs make frequent stops along the parade route on Spring Street in Williamstown to pick up dropped food and to be pet during the annual Reindog Parade.
Two-year-old Newfoundland Coco relaxes during the costume judging before the annual Reindog Parade through downtown Williamstown.
Santa is strapped in for a wild ride on the back of an Australian shepherd at Saturday's Reindog Parade in Williamstown.
Rey, a 3-year-old English spaniel with special needs, was among the winners of the Best Family Troupe prize at Saturday's Reindog Parade.
A decked-out dog takes a moment to visit with a young girl during Saturday's Reindog Parade in Williamstown.
photos by stephanie zollshan — the berkshire eagle
