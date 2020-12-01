Alex Morse: People, not corporations, should be represented in DC

Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse listens Aug. 17 during the first debate of the Massachusetts 1st Congressional District Democratic primary. Morse announced Tuesday that he will not seek a fifth term and will leave office in early 2022.

A western Massachusetts municipal leader who came up short this year in his effort to represent the Berkshires in Congress will be looking for new work in 2022. 

Holyoke Mayor Alex B. Morse said Tuesday in a tweet he will not seek a fifth term. 

When he announced his run for mayor in January 2011, just shy of turning 22, Morse pledged to improve the quality of life in his native city. "We love our city, we believe in our city, and we are fierce in our defense of it," Morse said in his announcement, reflecting on his reasons for seeking office fresh out of his studies at Brown University.

Morse said he planned to serve no longer than 10 years, as he signaled with his bid this year to wrest the 1st Congressional District seat from U.S. Rep. Richard E. Neal, D-Springfield. Morse came up well short in that primary challenge this September, losing by a 58.8-41.2 margin. Morse received 3,960 votes in Pittsfield, 20 more than he got in Holyoke.

Morse claimed Tuesday that in his time in office, his administration helped to bring investment to Holyoke neighborhoods, provided new housing, expanded the tax base, improved educational opportunities and results and welcomed the state's new cannabis industry. Holyoke is safer today than in a generation, Morse said. 

"But what I'm most proud of is the spirit of community we've nurtured — the way we've opened doors to people and communities that long felt shut out and left behind," he said. 

