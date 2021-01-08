Two Berkshire school districts announced Friday they would move to fully remote learning beginning Monday.
Hoosac Valley Regional School District notified parents that it would suspend hybrid learning for two weeks beginning Monday. And Berkshire Hills Regional School District, which has had some students in hybrid and some in remote learning modes, announced all remaining hybrid students would shift to remote.
Both Adams and Cheshire saw a recent increase in COVID-19 cases, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health weekly COVID-19 public health report, which was released Thursday.
Remote teaching and learning will remain in place for two weeks, and the district plans to return to a hybrid model on Jan. 25, according to a release.
"In a deeper discussion with officials in the Department of Health today, it has been decided that in the best interest of everyone we should move to remote learning," the release stated. "We will continue to closely monitor the data over the next couple of weeks and encourage you to have your families contact the school nurses with any information about illness or testing. As you know, our primary goal is always to keep our students and community staff safe."
And in his message to Berkshire Hills families, Superintendent Peter Dillon cited "new cases of COVID-19 and a very high infection rate," for the change, which will affect the remaining 10 to 15 percent of our students. He said the change will be effective for at least the next week.