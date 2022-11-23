Hoosac Valley Elementary School kindergarteners give us their tips for how to cook a turkey this Thanksgiving

Kindergartners from Hoosac Valley Elementary School in Adams share their techniques for preparing a Thanksgiving turkey dinner. While these turkey-cooking tips from Kindergarten students might not be exactly news you can use, (Kingsley McDonald cooks her turkey for at 4 degrees for 10 days) we do believe they offer some laughs you can use this holiday weekend. Here is what they had to say:
Mrs. Robin Poirot’s class
Ben Moncecchi: "I would hunt for my turkey with Nonu and Pa. We would find a 1,000-pound turkey and get it in the truck. Nonu will pull the feathers out for us. When I cook it, I will just put a little salt and pepper and mashed potatoes on top. I will pour a lot of gravy inside it where the stuffing goes. I will cook it for a half hour at 13 degrees. When I take it out, I will eat it up with carrots and for dessert, my favorite chocolate pie!"
Levi Mann: "My Gramma will get it at the Adams Hometown Market. She will probably get one that weighs 1 million pounds. She will shake a little salt and pepper on it. She will cook it for 1 second at 350 degrees. I would stuff a tiny chicken inside of my big turkey. When it is done I will eat it with mashed potatoes and gravy."
Alba-Mazza Szpila: "We will buy ours at the Adams Hometown Market. They have great food there. It would probably weigh about 20 15 pounds. Is that a number? I will cook it in a giant microwave after I put some apples and a pie on top. Then I would put some ice cream inside sprinkled with a little sugar mixed with pepper. I would cook it at 15 minutes for 10 degrees. I will eat my turkey with vegetable pie, pancakes and lots of strawberries."
Greylynn: "After I get my 5-pound turkey from Walmart, I would get ready to cook it. First, I would put salt and some frozen cheese on top. I would stuff the turkey full of doughnuts and cook it for 10 minutes at 2 degrees. When it comes out, I will eat it with more deli cheese. For dessert, I will eat leftover candy from my Halloween bag."
Kenley Valentine: "I will shop with my mom and pick out my turkey at the market. I will pick out a little one that is 2 pounds. It will cost about $6. My mom will bring it home with me. Before I cook it, I will put on a little salt and pepper and potatoes. Then I will stuff it with strawberries. I will cook it for 3 minutes at 6 degrees. When it beeps, I will know that it is done. I will eat grapes with my turkey and some yummy mint ice cream for dessert! I am thankful for family, my cats Rocket and Apollo, my dogs, Trudy, May, and Tank and our Turtle, Rufus."
Rayna Gamache: "I will buy a medium-sized turkey that weighs about 5 pounds. I would not buy a mini 1-pound one. Before I cook it, I would sprinkle pepper on the turkey and then put socks on the turkey legs. I will let it cook for three days. When I take it out I will eat it with mashed potatoes. No gravy for me! For dessert, I would have chocolate cake with chocolate frosting. I can never have enough frosting."
Adley Brassard: "On Thanksgiving, I will get my turkey at Target. I think they have good ones. Mine will weigh 100 pounds. It will be so big that my whole family will have to wheel it out in the cart. When I get it home they are going to help me push it in our door at my house. To get it ready, I will salt it and then put lots of Skittles on top. I will put it in the oven for 5 hours at 'really hot' degrees. When it comes out, I will eat brownies with it. I have been wanting some brownies for a couple of days."
Braxton LeMaire: "I will go in the woods and get a turkey with my whole family. When I get it, I will cook it in the microwave. First, I will put some ketchup and BBQ sauce on top. I will stuff it with peanut butter, jelly and Fluff. I will stick it in the microwave for 5 hours. When I take it out, my family will eat the turkey mixed with peanut butter and fluff. It will be delicious!"
Kingsley McDonald: "I will go hunting with my Grampa. My turkey will be a wild one so I will have to grab it fast and bring it home. I will take the feathers off and use them to tickle my dog with them. When I get ready to cook it, I will stuff it with popcorn seeds and when it gets hot inside it will pop. It will be as big as a 50-pound house. I will cook it at 4 degrees for 10 days. When I take it out of the oven, it will be crispy."
Arya Biros: "I would buy the turkey at the grocery store. My turkey would be 6 pounds. If I cook it, I would put corn all over the top and stuff it with mashed potatoes. I will put it in the oven for 6 minutes at 10 degrees. I will eat it with lots and lots of broccoli and corn. I will have yummy ice cream for dessert. I am thankful for my mom and dad."
Jace Cote: "I will get my turkey when we go camping. First I will let him jump on my trampoline with me then I will cook it by myself. I will stuff the turkey with a turtle and cook it for 60 minutes at 'Way Too Hot' degrees. When I take it out, I will eat the whole thing with my family. I will eat it with broccoli and candy. For dessert, I will have Chinese food from the Chinese store!"
Wyatt Poulton: "I’ll buy my turkey from Wally World. I will look on the tag to see what kind of turkey it is. Some turkeys are already stuffed. We get the one that is stuffed with mashed potatoes. When it dings, I will take it out with the mitts and put it on the table. We will eat chicken and pizza on the side and have strawberry cake for dessert."
Jameson Bostwick: "I will get my turkey from the mall. It will weigh 99 pounds. When I cook it I will put a chicken on top and put it in the oven for 100 years. When I take it out, I will gobble it up with my friends Ben and Levi. I am thankful for my class and my teachers."
Luci Cairns: "When we buy our turkey, it will be as big as me. I weigh about 20 pounds. We put olive oil on it so that it will be liquidy. We put a little bit of chicken nuggets in it to make it crunchy. Then we pop it in the oven at 30 degrees for 20 minutes. When you take it out and eat it, just put some ranch dressing and a tiny bit more of olive oil on it."
Jay Tarjick: "Mama or Dada will get our turkey at Walmart. It costs $10 for 6 pounds. Before you cook it, put BBQ sauce all over it and then put it in the oven for 'Super Hot' for 9 hours then go to sleep. When you get up , it will be all done. I will eat only the turkey for dinner with nothing else. I will have 100 gummi bears for dessert!"
Odin Kolodziejczyk: "I will get my turkey at the grocery store. I will put it in the pan with beer, apples and carrots. I will cook the turkey for 5 minutes for 7 hours. The turkey is done when it is all black. I will eat bread with it and for dessert, I will have 'sherbert!'"
Gianna Gurney: "I would go hunting in the woods. When I find the turkey, I would have some chickens walk it home to my house. When I cook it, first, I would use seasoning and then put roast beef on top of the turkey. It will weigh a billion pounds. I will cook it at 10 degrees for 42 days. I will know it is ready when I turn the oven light on and peek in. If it looks like chicken nuggets then it is done. My family will eat it and we will have chocolate cake with rainbow ice cream for dessert."
Adrian Choquette: "I would hunt for my turkey in a bear cave because they go in there sometimes. When I find one I will bring it home to cook it. My turkey will be 1 year old and as big as a tiny rock. I will cook it until I see the skin get crispy. I don’t even like turkey so my cat Kya can have it with no bones."
Ms. Tietgens' Class
Keegan: "I go to the woods to get it. I have to catch it by running. It’s 10 pounds. I put seasoning on it and hot sauce and I stuff it with cheese. I cook it on the grill at 20 degrees for 10 minutes. I know it’s done when I hear the beep. We also eat macaroni and cheese and nothing else. My favorite part is eating the turkey."
Miles: "I go to the farm to get it. When I get there I have to run to grab it. It’s as big as a rock. First, I cut its fur, then put it in a pan and put some lemon and special salt. I stuff it with apple juice. I cook it in the oven at 6 degrees for 4 minutes. I know it’s done because I set a timer and it rings. We also eat a little bit more lemon. My favorite part is the lemon."
Eli: "I go to a store far away a little bit. It’s as big as a rock. I put nothing on my turkey, I just cook it. I cook it on the grill at pretty warm for 8 seconds. I know it’s done when mom starts to take it off the grill. I just eat strawberries and cooked fish and steak and McDonald’s with it. My favorite part is getting presents out."
Norah: "I think they're gonna have it at Walmart and I'm gonna buy ingredients like mashed potatoes and peas and carrots and then stuff you put on the turkey. It’s as large as a giraffe. First you put the turkey on a pan and then put my ingredients on it and put it in the oven. I put it in the oven first then put the dressing on it. I cook it at 30 degrees hot for 6 hours. It’s done when you hear it beeping and if you don’t take it out fire will come in the house and the turkey will be ruined. We also eat lettuce, my parents like eating lettuce but I don’t, and more carrots and more mashed potatoes because we like staying healthy. My favorite part is when I invite my friends over to eat too because it's a play date."
Emily: "I go to Target to get it. It’s as big as my brother's head. I wash my hands and then I put salt and pepper on it. I stuff it with mashed potatoes. I put it in the oven and cook at 60 degrees for 5 minutes. I know it’s done when my mom yells my name and tells me. We also eat cranberry sauce and rice. My favorite part is the rice."
Violet: "I go to the farm and you gotta catch it. You have to run to try to get it as fast as you can. It’s as big as a gorilla. I put it on a plate and put some turkey syrup on it then stuff it with stuffing. I put it in the oven at 20 degrees for 20 minutes. It’s done when the oven beeps and you have to get it. We also eat stuffing and mashed potatoes. My favorite part is the turkey."
Paisley: "I go to the farm to get my turkey and have to kill it then put it in the car. It’s as big as a goose. I cut it and put a little bit of pepper and salt on it and stuff it with cranberry sauce. I cook it for an hour on wicked hot in the oven. It’s done when the oven dings. I also eat mashed potatoes. My favorite part is buying mommy presents."
Zayden: "I’m gonna go to a store to get the turkey. The turkey store. It’s big like a rock stone. We have to cut its head off and stuff it with a milkshake. I cook it at 40 degrees for 10 minutes on the stove. I tell my dad the turkey is done when it’s black. We also eat seasoning and hot sauce with it. My favorite part is having friends over."
Ayden: "Um, I’m gonna tell you something, when we were going to school on the bus I saw a turkey in a field or something. I'm not jokin’. I go to a field to get it and I have to ask to buy it. It's as big as a cow. We put it in water and then dry it and then cook it. I cook it on 20 for 9 minutes not in the grill because the legs are too big to cook in the grill, so we cook it in the microwave. I know its done because I can hear it beeping. We also eat meat and corn and hamburger and hot dogs. My favorite part is the turkey."
Kaylee: "I go to the supermarket at Target to get it. It’s as big as a tree. First we cut it up. We cook it at 7 degrees for 7 hours in the oven. We know it's done when it dings. We also eat macaroni and cheese. My favorite part is giving the people presents."
Sebastian: "I go to Walmart to get the turkey. It’s as big as a chicken. I put on the ingredients and stuff it with something that my mom picks. I cook it at 4 degrees for 6 seconds in the oven. We also eat cotton candy and chicken wings. My favorite part is when we eat the turkey."
Brier: "We go into the woods and shoot the turkey. Then we drive it in the truck home. It’s bigger than a tree. I put seasoning on it like salt and take out the heart and put a fake heart in it. We cook it at 100 degrees for 9 minutes on the stove. We also eat steak. My favorite part is when we eat."
Brady: "I go to Walmart to get my turkey. It’s like the size of two feet pounds. I stuff it with a lot of other food like stuffing. I cook it on hot for 13 minutes on the stove. We also eat watermelon and chicken. We have pie after we eat our dinner. My favorite part is the pie and watermelon."
Tucker: "I go get it from huntin’ in the woods. It's as big as this big (hands stretched out) because our turkey is always this big always. Then we put some salt and pepper on it. We stuff it with stuffing. We cook it to burning for 20 hours on the grill because that’s the best we have to cook it with. The turkey is done when Poppy takes it out. We also eat some chicken and crab. My favorite part is the crab. I love crabs."
Nala: "I think we go to the forest and we trap it in a cage and bring it home then cook it for dinner. It’s giant for the whole family. We cook it at very cold and very warm for 1 minute in a frying pan. I stuff it with tomatoes and lettuce and all my favorite vegetables. We also eat cupcakes and cake, any every sugary thing. My favorite part is the party."
Laina: "I go to Walmart to get it. It’s as big as a basketball. I get it home and I stuff it with stuffing. I cook it on warm for 4 hours on the stove. I know it’s done when it beeps. I also eat bread. My favorite part is everything!"
Dustin: "I go to the woods and shoot the turkey. It’s as big as a table. I spray it with water then I cook it. I stuff it with meat. I cook it at 2 degrees for 2 minutes. I know it's done because there is a timer. We also eat chicken. My favorite part is eating candy."
Jacob: "I get my turkey at Target. It’s as big as a dinosaur. I cook it at very cold for 1 second or 2 minutes. I stuff it with toast. We also eat cheese. My favorite part is all the food."
Melina: "I get my turkey from Walmart. It’s as big as 10 turkeys. I cook it at 5 degrees for 10 minutes in the oven. I stuff it with chicken. We also have corn and pizza. My favorite part is the turkey dance."
Ms. Leidhold’s class
Connor J.: “Get your turkey at like a farm or a grocery store. Stuff it with chicken, of course! That’s so easy. Isn’t it chicken? Oh, and also you can stuff it with meat, um, dead turkey stuff; unless you clean it. It’s most likely a chicken body. You don’t have to put the bones in unless you’re cooking them with the bones and there’s a way you know how to. And you’re only supposed to do it for 10 ½ minutes or 11. The oven has to be 40. You CAN’T cook it in a microwave. You can not get it wet after you cooked it. With your turkey, you can eat casserole. And beef turkey … the kind we eat from the bag. What’s in turkey? Lots of meat, hot meat, the meat isn't the same, and there's mostly chicken bones in it.”
Arabella T.: “First you get your turkey from Applebees. You need to stuff it with chicken wings. I love chicken wings. Next you cook it in the oven. Make sure it's 315 degrees and keep it in for 455 minutes. You can eat it with ketchup, carrots and cookies.”
Josephine M.: “Hmm, so you get a turkey from Walmart or Target. You want it to have stuffing inside. Cook it at a really hot temperature for 5 or 6 hours. On the side, you should try mashed potatoes that Mimi makes.”
Chase W.: “You can probably find a turkey in Cheshire. Make sure you take off the feathers; you don’t want to eat feathers. You can put lots of meat inside it. Add seasoning, like salt or pepper. Then put a middle number on the oven and cook it for 50 seconds. On the side, try lemon juice.”
Xavier G.: “Go to a farm and get a turkey. Put honey mustard inside. It’s so good. Cook it in a warm oven for 30 seconds. Then add barbeque sauce.”
Maxine W.: “You can find a turkey at the store, at BJs. Make a big hole in it. Add cheese and cabbage. Yum! Put it in the oven for 1,000 times at 10 hot. You should eat it with noodles and soup!”
Eleanor P.: “Get a turkey at the supermarket. You can fill it with macaroni and cheese. Make the oven 6 and cook the turkey for 16 hours! Eat it with some broccoli.”
Julia B.: “So you can find a turkey at a farm. It needs seasoning inside. Then cook it on 4 hot for 3 minutes in the oven. You should serve it with salad, because I know grown ups like that. Also, corn on the cob; that’s my favorite!”
Elizabeth C.: “You get a turkey from Turkey Land. Go there, then pack it up. Stuff it with lemon and carrots. Cook it in a really hot oven for 10 minutes. Serve it with strawberries.”
Olivia B.: “Catch a turkey at a farm. Put salt into it. Put it in the hot oven and cook it for 2 minutes. Serve it with Slim Jims and tomatoes.”
Grayson B.: “Buy a turkey at the store. Stuff it with stuffing. Make it extra good with extra sauce, then flip it, and put it in the oven. Put the oven at 6 degrees for 10 seconds. Eat it with bread and grilled cheese.”
Roman R.: “Grab a turkey from a farm. Pour in some sugar. Then put it in the oven at 34 degrees for 2 hours. Add some barbecue and ketchup.”
Joshua W.: “Buy a turkey from the market. Stuff it with chicken nuggets and French fries. Put it in the oven at 100 degrees for 15 minutes. Make it with blueberries and strawberries.”
Jack W.: “So go to a turkey farm and grab one. Put some lemons in it. Then put it in the oven for 16 degrees. Take it out after 8 minutes. Eat it with chicken nuggets.”
Jaxson P.: “Go to the market to get a turkey. Drop some strawberries into it. Grill it for 100 hours and 50 degrees. Make it with some blueberries on the side.”
Jaelynn T.: “Get the turkey right here. Cook it really hot for 5 minutes. Add graham crackers and applesauce. Put it in your belly.”
Kash R.: “You buy the turkey at the store. Don’t stuff it with anything. Cook it in the oven; 20 hot, for 28 minutes. You eat it with tacos.”
Ms. Wotkowiczs’ class
Owen: "First, you get a turkey at Walmart. Before you cook it you need to put cake on it. Then you cook the turkey at 5 degrees for 5 minutes. The turkey is done when it beeps. You eat your turkey with cupcakes and cake and for dessert you eat cake."
Addison: "First you get a turkey at the store. Before you cook it you need to grab ingredients, only sugar. You cook the turkey at 100 degrees for 100 minutes. You know the turkey is done when it burns. You can eat pancakes, and pizza rolls with the turkey. For dessert you can eat mozzarella sticks and cake."
Maribella: "Grandma gets the turkey at Stop and Shop. Before you cook the turkey you put salt and pepper on it. You cook the turkey at 50 degrees for 62 seconds. The turkey is done when the oven goes off. You can eat pasta and green stuff with the cheese with the turkey. For dessert you can eat ice cream, cake and cookies."
Sean: "Get a turkey at the store. Before you cook the turkey you need to cut it open. You cook the turkey at 20 degrees for 20 minutes. The turkey is done when you hear the beeping sound. You eat just turkey and for dessert you can eat ice cream."
Haleigh: "Get a turkey in the turkey field, mommy and daddy would help. Before you cook a turkey you need to put pineapple on top of the turkey. Cook the turkey at 10 degrees for 4 minutes, I would stuff it with more pineapple. The turkey is done when you look in the window and it looks brownish red. For dessert you can eat cake with chocolate all over it."
Zenny: "You get a turkey at Walmart. Before you cook the turkey you take off the wrapper and put it in the oven. You cook the turkey at 10 degrees for 10 seconds. The turkey is done when there is no more pink inside. You can eat cornbread with your turkey. For dessert you can eat marshmallows."
Abel: "Get a turkey at Walmart. Before you cook it you need to take the feathers off. Cook the turkey at 6 degrees for 2 minutes. The turkey is done when it's brown. You can eat eggs with the turkey. For dessert you can eat cake."
Andrew: "Get a turkey at Walmart or McDonald's. Before you cook it you need to wait for it to be ready. Cook the turkey at 7 degrees for 19 hours. The turkey is done when it's beeping. You can eat ham and sour candy with the turkey. For dessert you can eat chicken wings."
Anthony: "Get a turkey at Chopsticks in North Adams. Before you cook it you need to add some salt. Cook the turkey at 10 degrees for 10 days. The turkey is done when the oven says BEEP! BEEP! BEEP! You can eat green beans and steak with turkey. For dessert you eat cake."
Addyson: "Get a turkey at the turkey shop. Before you cook it you need to clean it in the sink with soap. Cook the turkey at 5 degrees for 4 hours. The turkey is done when the oven dings. You can eat juice with the turkey. For dessert you can eat strawberry cake."
Alyssa O.: "Get the turkey at the turkey store; The Place For Turkeys. Before you cook it you need to put oil on it so it will burn and cook. I would stuff it with pie. Cook the turkey at 5 or 6 degrees for 10 minutes. The turkey is done when my family takes it out of the oven. You can eat strawberry pie with whipped cream with the turkey. For dessert you can eat cake and more pie."
Savannah: "Get a turkey at Walmart. They have rainbow ones, it should be 13 pounds. Before you cook it you need to pour water on top. Cook the turkey at 5 degrees for 10 days. I will stuff it with mac and cheese. The turkey is done when it is crispy. You can eat the mac and cheese stuffing, pizza, and all fruit with the turkey. For dessert you can eat so many kinds."
Skyla: "Get a turkey from the store. Before you cook it you need to take it out of the bag. Cook the turkey at 10 degrees for 6 minutes. The turkey is done with it dings. You can eat mashed potatoes with the turkey. For dessert you can eat ice cream."
Alyssa A.: "Get a turkey from Walmart. Before you cook it you need to unwrap it and put it in the oven. Cook the turkey at 6 degrees for 7 minutes. The turkey is done when 'ding.' You can eat green beans, mashed potatoes and 1 piece of candy. For dessert you can eat ice cream."
Madelyn: "Get a turkey from the farm, it's in a cage. Before you cook it you need to put food on it, like ham. Cook the turkey at 1 degree for 30 hours. The turkey is done when it rings. You can eat ham and salt with the turkey. For dessert you can eat pizza."
Spencer: "Get a turkey at the restaurant. Before you cook it you need to add some seasoning and I usually stuff it with more seasoning. Cook the turkey at 6 degrees for 10 minutes. The turkey is done when it does not glow red. You can eat mashed potatoes, fruit, vegetables, and corn with the turkey. For dessert you can eat ice cream."
Griffin: "You get the turkey from my house. Before you cook it you need to put salt on it. Cook the turkey at 66 degrees for 50 minutes. You know its done when the timer goes off. You can eat rice, corn, and mashed potatoes with your turkey. You can have ice cream for dessert."
Jared: "Buy the turkey in the store. Before you cook the turkey you put seasonings on it and applesauce on it. Cook the turkey 86 degrees for 2 minutes. You know the turkey is done when the timer rings. You can eat potatoes, corn, and applesauce with your turkey. For dessert you can have ice cream and popsicles."
Maya: "You get the turkey at the farm. Before you cook the turkey you add mashed potatoes and eggs to it. Cook the turkey at 10 degrees for 9 minutes. You know the turkey is done when it beeps. You can eat rice with your turkey. For dessert you can ice cream."