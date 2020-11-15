The Hoosac Valley Regional School District has moved to fully remote learning until after Thanksgiving, as a result of several COVID-19 cases with links to all three schools.
All students in the district will switch to remote learning starting on Monday, with a return date set for Nov. 30. The district informed families of the decision on Sunday afternoon.
Superintendent Aaron Dean told The Eagle that the district was informed over the weekend of four cases of COVID-19 spread among students and staff “that occurred in the community.”
“I want to stress that the spread has not occurred within the schools, but seems significant enough in the community that we were advised to move to remote for the time being,” he said.
The district is in the process of contact tracing and notifying affected individuals.
District officials made the decision in consultation with the state’s Department of Public Health and Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, according to the announcement.
“When we discussed these with DPH officials we found that there is a significant amount of contact tracing that still needs to occur,” Dean said. “So it is in the best interest of the school to move to remote until we have a handle on how many in the school community are affected.”
Athletics and extracurriculars have been cancelled during the move to remote learning, according to the announcement. The district said meal deliveries will take place daily, and remote learning centers will stay open.
Pittsfield Public Schools and Drury High School in North Adams have also recently transitioned back to remote learning because of coronavirus spread, as case numbers rise in the Berkshires and across the state.