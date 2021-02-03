CHESHIRE — Hoosac Valley Regional School District classrooms will likely re-open for some in-person instruction next week.
If the district’s two towns’, Adams and Cheshire, positivity rates for the coronavirus remain out of the red, school Superintendent Aaron Dean says the district will reinstate the hybrid model of learning on Monday.
Hoosac Valley went fully remote on Jan.11 as both towns were in the red, the highest COVID 19 level of the four-level positivity rating system in Massachusetts.
As of Jan. 28, both towns had dropped below level red with a positivity rate between three and four percent. The next weekly update will be made public on Friday, but the district is confident of getting back to a combination of in-person and remote education in the K-12 district.
Pre-kindergarten, kindergarten and special needs students will return to the classroom today for full in-person instruction, with the rest of the student body staying remote until Monday.
Hoosac Valley began the school year with the hybrid model that established two groups, or cohorts, of students. Cohort A had in-person Monday and Tuesday, Cohort B on Thursday and Friday, with remote learning on the days not in class. All students go remote on Wednesday to allow for the cleaning of classrooms and common spaces.
Dean says depending on the grade level, students either livestream with their teacher, perform timed assignments on their computers or a combination of the two.