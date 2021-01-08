The Hoosac Valley School District will move to fully remote learning beginning Monday.
Both Adams and Cheshire saw a recent increase in COVID-19 cases, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health weekly COVID-19 public health report, which was released Thursday.
Remote teaching and learning will remain in place for two weeks, and the district plans to return to a hybrid model on Jan. 25, according to a release.
"In a deeper discussion with officials in the Department of Health today, it has been decided that in the best interest of everyone we should move to remote learning," the release stated. "We will continue to closely monitor the data over the next couple of weeks and encourage you to have your families contact the school nurses with any information about illness or testing. As you know, our primary goal is always to keep our students and community staff safe."