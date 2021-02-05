ADAMS — Hoosac Valley Regional School District will remain in a limited hybrid model for at least one more week as a result of high COVID-19 levels.
According to a state update on Thursday, Adams remains a high-risk community for virus spread. Superintendent Aaron Dean told families on Friday that the school will remain in "Phase Two" of its reopening.
He said the district hopes to return to the full hybrid model by Feb. 22, following the February break.
“It is our hope that [we] will move off the red designation by then,” wrote Dean. “Please do your part to help reduce community spread, so we can return to school. You can help by avoiding gatherings such as Super Bowl parties and by wearing your masks.”
Currently, the only students with in-person learning components at the school are pre-kindergarten, kindergarten and students in the Bridges and Cornerstone programs.