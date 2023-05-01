Tired of stereotypes and the corporatization of Cinco de Mayo, Hot Plate Brewing is teaming up with Latinas413 and La Chalupa Y La Enchilada to throw an authentic celebration

PITTSFIELD — Hot Plate Brewing Co. owners Sarah Real and Mike Dell’Aquila hadn’t quite settled on whether or not they were going to celebrate Cinco de Mayo up until a few weeks ago.
For Real and Dell’Aquila, the owners of the recently opened brewery at 1 School St. in Pittsfield, the discussion was about how the holiday can feed into stereotypes and cultural appropriation. Ultimately, they decided they wanted to take a different approach with their own event, in an attempt to provide a more authentic experience.
That means avoiding the stereotypes: the margarita pitcher deals, serapes at chain restaurants, and over-the-top mustachioed men in sombreros plastered on the walls, the owners said. In short, the way it’s celebrated now is not a nuanced picture of Mexican culture.
“It’s cartoonish and it’s one-dimensional,” Dell’Aquila said.
Real sees the holiday as an educational opportunity as much as a celebration. The event, called ¡Órale Chicanas!, will bring people to the space on Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. to learn more about the culture and celebrate it in earnest.
The plan is to have a food truck, La Chalupa Y La Enchilada, serving up authentic cuisine and Latinas413, a nonprofit organization that supports Latinas in the Berkshires, tabling at the taproom. There’ll also be music, games and more for people to learn about Mexican culture — not just use the holiday as an opportunity to party irresponsibly.
“I feel proud to represent Latinas/Mexicanas here in the Berkshires,” said Liliana Atanacio, Co-President of Latinas413 in a news release. “For us, this is a great opportunity to celebrate our heritage and together re-learn what it means 5 de Mayo for our 'Paisanos' here in the US.”
Real, a third-generation Mexican American, said that she did not grow up celebrating Cinco de Mayo, the holiday commemorating the Battle of Puebla, a Mexican victory over French colonial forces in 1862, with her family. Her first exposure to it was actually in college when she was enrolled at Penn State. She was excited at first to be celebrating a Mexican holiday with her peers … and was disappointed when she saw how it was really celebrated in America.
She was frustrated that most people didn’t even care enough to learn the historical significance of the day, and how it had been used as an excuse to party. Over the years, she’s seen the holiday become more and more commercialized, and become less and less about celebrating a rich, vibrant culture.
“We as a community are more than this,” Real said.
Real remembers seeing Mexican culture growing up, perhaps in no place more clearly than the restaurant that her abuelita, or grandmother, operated. She remembers her making makeshift sequins to attach to dresses for Aztec dancing out of old beer tabs.
Her abuelita was also constantly cooking authentic cuisine, including a beloved salsa recipe. When Real and her family moved to New Hampshire when she was 8, her grandmother would often visit with a suitcase full of food items from Southern California, where she lived.
She wants to give the Berkshires a taste of what she really grew up with that transcends the language barrier — not a synthesized, corporate version of it.
Real and Dell’Aquila said the event would further the brewery’s mission to be a community gathering place, especially by giving people a chance to learn more about Latinas413 and their work.
It would also give people a fuller portrait of Mexican culture — hopefully dispelling the cultural monoliths that people see now. There’s no one way to be Mexican, the owners said. They hope to show people how deep and varied the culture really is.
“We are bigger than this holiday,” Real said. “We’re just people, too.”