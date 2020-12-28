The Massachusetts House voted Monday to override Gov. Charlie Baker’s veto of a proposal to expand abortion access.
The 107-46 tally surpassed the threshold to override a veto by just one vote, and the Senate is expected to override the Baker veto. The bill, which would codify abortion rights, lower the age for abortions without parental or judicial consent to 16 and allow for pregnancy terminations in severe circumstances after 24 weeks, would become law if the Senate follows suit.
All Berkshire County lawmakers voted for the bill.
After Baker attempted to alter the bill, the Senate had voted 32-8 to reenact the bill, a margin sufficient to override his veto.
Baker had expressed concern with the bill’s proposal to allow abortions for 16- and 17-year-olds without parental or judicial consent, and he wanted more restrictive language for when abortions could happen after 24 weeks.
Advocacy groups have backed the expanded abortion access, citing the new conservative supermajority in the Supreme Court as a reason for states to solidify reproductive rights in law.