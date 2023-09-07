'We're meeting people where they are.' Housing Resource Fair in downtown Pittsfield aims to connect the homeless with services

PITTSFIELD — One man is living in his truck. Another has found a room, but he's worried it could soon be gone.

Both are looking for help finding more permanent living arrangements, which on Thursday brought them to the city of Pittsfield's second Housing Resource Fair.

"Our intent is to meet with people who aren't housing stable or who are looking for housing and connect them with resources in an informal setting," said Pittsfield's Community Development Director Justine Dodds. The event, which was held outdoors at Persip Park on North Street, was set up by the city's Homelessness Advisory Committee.

"We're meeting people where they are," Dodds said, referring to the decision to hold the event outside.

Representatives of 11 local social service agencies, who set up their tables under tents to try to beat the intense heat, staffed the three-hour event that was attended by more than 60 people seeking services, Dodds said.

Jose Ortiz, of Pittsfield, was one of the early arrivals. He spent the morning moving around the tables chatting with representatives of several different organizations.

"I'm here because I'm trying to apply for affordable housing and trying to get my [Supplemental Security Income] disability going, and catching up with the people I know," Ortiz said. "I have my network of people."

Ortiz, 60, who is originally from Chicago, lived in Ludlow before coming to the Berkshires. He lived in North Adams before coming to Pittsfield. Sober for two years and formerly homeless, Ortiz said he's currently renting a room for $750 a month, but is concerned about his living situation because he's unemployed and receiving just $400 in assistance.

"I have a three-month lease," he said. "I've been there for a month and a half, maybe two. Hopefully, I can get a low-income apartment.

"I'm trying to get something more affordable and get a part-time job," he said. "I can't work more than 20 hours."

Ortiz said he has arthritis in one of his hands — "They put me on injections, my finger was starting to turn purple" — and fluid in one of his knees.

Another man, who politely declined to speak with The Eagle, filled out an initial housing application with representatives of the Berkshire County Regional Housing Authority. He told them he was living in his truck, and was hoping to find a place with his wheelchair-bound sister, who lives in the Capital Square Apartments senior living complex in Pittsfield.

His current living situation is not unusual.

"I hear that a lot," said Katie Hyde, a home search case manager for the Berkshire County Regional Housing Authority, who took the man's application. "A lot of people are camping out. They'd rather do that than be in the shelters in this weather. Once it starts cooling down it's a different story.

"At least a quarter of my clients are living out of a vehicle," she said.

Michelle Monteleone, who works for SaVida Health of Pittsfield, attended the event to meet with the other service providers to learn what services are available for the people her organization serves.

"They can't find a job if they're homeless," she said. "They don't have an address. They can't get Social Security and they struggle with depression because of all that.

"There's a lot of food banks out there, but they don't know that," Monteleone said. "If they come to us we can provide them with the resources for them. If you don't have housing your whole life structure is chaotic."

The city plans to continue holding similar events.

"We did one of these in April and it was really successful," said Dodds, who is also a member of the Homeless Advisory Committee. "As a committee we voted yesterday to hold these events quarterly in different locations."