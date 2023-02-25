PITTSFIELD — When Ariel Errichetto found out she was pregnant, she was terrified.

She was on methadone, medication to treat opioid use disorder, and she feared that postpartum moment of facing the Department of Children and Families. If drugs, including methadone, are detected in a newborn or the person who just gave birth, a report of alleged child abuse or neglect is filed with the state agency.

Three days after giving birth in mid-August, DCF did come, but Errichetto was prepared.

During her pregnancy, Errichetto's doctor told her about Berkshire Connections, a support program through Berkshire Health Systems for prenatal and postpartum women who are in recovery or using substances. Among other support, the program helped Errichetto create a plan of safe care for after childbirth — a file listing her appointments and drugs screenings, plus letters from people who knew her, as well as necessary release forms filled out — that she was able to hand the DCF worker.

“It made a world of a difference," she said on a recent afternoon while sitting at Living in Recovery, a community recovery center in Pittsfield. Her baby, Julian, was smiling in her lap and playing with a colorful toy.

Those prepared plans for the DCF visits are one of the supports Berkshire Connections offers to guide pregnant women and birth moms. With a state grant, Berkshire Connections got its start, enrolling its first patient last May; it now has 31 participants, project manager Ann McDonald said. The program is part of Berkshire Medical Center's OB-GYN practice.

It offers support services, including recovery coaching and helping to connect particiants to resources from other programs in the community, such as First Steps Together, a program for pregnant and postpartum women who have opioid use disorder.

The state Bureau of Substance Addiction Services will give about $500,000 annually to keep Berkshire Connections going for at least several more years, McDonald said.

"The program exists because Berkshire County has a very high rate of infants being born with neonatal abstinence syndrome, which is a consequence of prescribed and illicit drug use when opioids are involved," McDonald said. The syndrome happens when a baby exposed to drugs in the womb is born and goes through withdrawal.

In the first nine months of 2022, for example, 3.8 percent of babies in the county were born exposed to controlled substances, according to state data. That rate also includes medication to treat opioid use disorder, which is why McDonald does not think the program has lowered the rate of neonatal abstinence syndrome.

Referrals to the program come from a variety of sources, including doctors or other programs such as Berkshire Harm Reduction. Participation is voluntary, and all services are free.

Gabriela Leon, a recovery coach and outreach coordinator for Berkshire Connections, talks to some women in the program several times a week, and she also has met with pregnant women in the Western Massachusetts Regional Women's Correctional Center in Chicopee.

"After their OB appointments, we will always at least check in if everything's great, pop in and say hello, so they know that we're still there," Leon said. She added that participants "can call us at any point in time, doesn't matter the hour of the day, [or] if it's a weekend; we're there to support them."

Some come to the program while still using drugs.

"Recently, we've had two moms who were very deep in active addiction," Leon said. "We had them completely turn their lives around. And at the time of birth, each of them maybe had four or five weeks in recovery. But because they put the work in, because they had the support, and they were able to get into programs — residential programs that they have support around the clock — they are both able to keep their babies."

Though most women in the program have been able to keep their children, some have not. Of the 20 postpartum moms enrolled, four do not have custody of their children, Leon said. "And those four are due to active addiction at the time of birth," she added.

To ease new moms' concerns, Leon or McDonald offer to be with them when DCF shows up.

"They might be fine, because they have everything in place that there's no concern and [DCF] won't take their child or [the mother] won't lose custody," Leon said, "but that's still nerve-wracking, as you can imagine — still having to advocate for your recovery, when you have five, seven years in recovery, and people are still questioning your ability to parent. It's discouraging."

She knows from experience.

In 2018, Leon was on methadone while in recovery and gave birth. She remembers a DCF worker coming into her hospital room, and afterward, "I didn't hear from them for two days." It was scary, she said, but she was allowed to take her baby home.

This month, Berkshire Connections started a peer-support group for pregnant or postpartum women with substance use disorder.

"When women go into recovery, whether it happened seven years ago, or whether it happened this week, they often leave their peer group behind because their peer group was the using community," McDonald said.

The new group wants to help. It is open to anyone, whether a participant in Berkshire Connections or not, and meets at 4 p.m. Wednesdays at Living in Recovery in Pittsfield.

Vivian Singh was at Living in Recovery for the group on Wednesday. She has been in recovery for more than two years, and she got involved in Berkshire Connections this fall when she talked to her OB-GYN. After leaving an abusive relationship, she lost custody of her then-9-month-old daughter.

Not able to see her daughter and on the verge of homelessness, she turned to the program for help.

“I can honestly say I was close to relapsing," she said. The program guided her to the inpatient Clinical Stabilization Services, helped her with housing and supported her through court custody issues.

In the end, she was away from her daughter for 41 days. “I counted every day," she said.

Now, she is able to be with her daughter for several days each week, and when DCF did its first home visit, Leon was with her, making her feel more at ease.

"This is the hardest thing I've gone through in my life," she said of being a first-time mom and a person in recovery. Though she had been in recovery for about two years when she got involved in the program, she was not in support groups. At Leon's suggestion, she now attends such groups.

"I didn't realize the support helps," she said. Without Berkshire Connections, she said, "I don't know where I’d be.”