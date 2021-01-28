LENOX — William Cameron, school superintendent in Lenox, said that with wind chill temperatures of -22 degrees possible Friday, students and staff should stay home.
Cameron cancelled classes for both in-person and remote, citing a National Weather Service predictions of bone-rattling cold.
The closing is meant in particular to protect students who travel by bus and those who walk to schools.
As to why classes could not be held remotely, Cameron said that predicted high winds might "bring down power lines and interrupt Internet service. We have no way to know in advance whether anyone’s Internet access will be interrupted. To ensure that all students have access to instruction when school is in session, we will not utilize fully remote learning tomorrow."