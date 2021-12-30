(If these stories don't load on the app, visit BerkshireEagle.com.)

10: Four Pittsfield postal employees test positive for COVID; city laments 'lack of cooperation'

Citing a "lack of cooperation" from officials at the post office, Pittsfield officials alerted the public in October that at least four employees of the Fenn Street facility had tested positive for COVID-19.

9: Buddy system offered to boost vaccination for those 75 and older, including in Berkshire County

The hesitation and inability of seniors to get to vaccination sites early in the year prompted Massachusetts to institute the "buddy system" — offering vaccinations for those whose who were ineligible for vaccination at the current phase rollout who accompanied a senior to get their shots.

8: Live in Massachusetts? Mask up, CDC guidelines say

In August, all counties in Massachusetts were classified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at a high or substantial level of community transmission, triggering CDC masking guidelines. Berkshire County is currently classified at a high level of community transmission, and masks are recommended indoors for vaccinated and unvaccinated residents.

7: Seven North Adams Commons residents die of COVID-19

In August, North Adams commons suffered an outbreak of COVID-19. By mid-August, 70 people had tested positive and seven residents died.

6: Total COVID-19 cases at Springside nursing center in Pittsfield now top 100, with National Guard assisting with care

By January of this year, more than 100 residents and staff of Springside Rehabilitation and Skilled Care Center had contracted COVID-19, and members of the National Guard were assigned to the facility by the Department of Public Health to assist with care.

5: North Adams Commons COVID outbreak expands; Berkshire spread 'substantial'

Early reports of the outbreak of COVID-19 at North Adams Commons saw 45 positive cases, while the CDC elevated the transmission rate in the Berkshires to “substantial."

4. Pittsfield just enacted a masking directive. What does that mean?

In November, several municipalities in the Berkshires enacted masking directives. Following months of masking mandates at the start of the year, readers were curious: What's the difference?

3. 120 Williams College students leaving campus after indoor party

In March, students who attended an indoor party at Williams College against state and college gathering restrictions were asked to leave campus and transition to remote learning. Williams College had to postpone its Phase Two rollout in response.

2. Great Barrington resident blocked from speaking against student masking at Berkshire Hills meeting

In August, a Great Barrington resident was blocked from speaking against masking mandates during a during a public comment period at the Berkshire Hills Regional School District’s School Committee’s meeting.

1. Those who penned Great Barrington Declaration a year after it sparked worldwide firestorm: 'This is our crucible'

On the one-year anniversary of the Great Barrington Declaration, some of those involved in the public health proposal spoke to The Eagle about their intentions, the fallout, pandemic data and the idea of “focused protection.”