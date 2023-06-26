In Massachusetts, you have a 'duty to retreat' before using deadly force to defend yourself. And then, there's the jury factor

Most states have some iteration of the “castle doctrine” on their books: If someone breaks into your home, you have the right to use deadly force to defend yourself.

In Massachusetts and in a handful of other states, one has a “duty to retreat” first, depending on the circumstances.

“That means that if somebody breaks into your house and they’re menacing and threatening you, and you’re by the back door, you have a duty to run out the door before you use deadly force,” said Elizabeth Quigley, a Pittsfield-based defense attorney.

“But if you can’t retreat, then you have the right to use whatever force is necessary to repel the force directed at you.”

So-called “stand your ground” laws, which expand on the castle doctrine, gained traction throughout the United States in the early 2000s. Florida became the first state to enact such a law in 2005, and it codified a Floridian's ability to use fatal self-defense tactics, including in public, even when retreat is plausible. Since then, approximately 30 states have implemented similar laws. In 2022, Arkansas, North Dakota and Ohio repealed their duty to retreat laws, according to the Associated Press.

A 2023 study from the journal JAMA Network Open found that states with stand your ground laws had increased homicide rates from 1999 to 2017, resulting in nearly 700 more gun deaths annually.

From 1999-2017, stand your ground states had a homicide rate of 0.55 per 100,000 persons and a suicide rate of 1.24 per 100,000 persons, where as non-stand your ground states had 0.31 homicides per 100,000 persons and 1.03 suicides per 100,000 persons.

“These findings suggest that adoption of SYG [stand your ground] laws across the U.S. was associated with increases in violent deaths, deaths that could potentially have been avoided,” the study reported.

A Feb. 9 confrontation between two men — intruder and homeowner — in Adams begs the question: How do such incidents comport with Massachusetts laws governing reasonable force? The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office says it continues to investigate the Adams case. The office is proceeding carefully, and will not say if it expects to file any charges.

In this case, the electric hand drill that intruder Mark Bednarz had — he was reportedly using it on the homeowner Thomas Granger’s safe — likely qualifies as a dangerous weapon, Quigley said. In turn, Granger told an Albany, N.Y., television station that he used a bat in the fight with Bednarz.

“Utilizing a bat as a dangerous weapon could be considered deadly force,” Quigley said. “The rules of engagement are such that you have the right to use deadly force to repel deadly force.”

Brockton defense attorney Kevin Reddington, who has represented clients in Massachusetts self-defense cases, told The Eagle that an intruder doesn’t necessarily need to be armed to be lawfully killed, though it does make mounting a defense “a little tougher.”

“You don’t know whether the person is armed; he could be making a gesture that you think he’s armed,” Reddington said.

Quigley said there have been other, similar cases to the Spring Street incident across Massachusetts.

“They’re called imperfect self-defense cases, where somebody is convicted of assault,” she said, speaking broadly. “In my opinion, [if] someone comes at you with a drill, you have the right to shoot them dead. But people wind up getting charged all the time, and sometimes juries will convict people for using too much force to repel an aggressor.”

Asked what it takes for the state to prosecute a homeowner in self-defense cases, Reddington said the manner of the death is critical. He used the example of Bednarz’s reported manner of death to make his point.

“They’ll look at the autopsy report [to] see how many times and where the guy hit him,” Reddington said. “If it’s one blow with a bat, that’s very telling. If it’s two or three blows with a bat, and one in the face, that might get more into the area of malice and intent.”

The toxicology report is important too, Reddington said, to make sure the person involved was in full control of their faculties and not affected by drugs at the time of the incident.

Quigley said jurors typically aren’t quick to convict people defending their home in cases like this.

“I don’t know many people on a jury who would convict a guy for doing what this guy did,” Quigley said. “Most people feel that the guy got what he deserved if he’s breaking into someone’s house and assaulting them with a drill.”

Reddington echoed Quigley, saying that from his experience, juries usually side with the homeowner.

Massachusetts has in recent years had a low number of home invasions and burglaries per year compared to other states. According to state statistics, in 2022, there were almost 10,000 burglary/breaking and entering cases in Massachusetts, with 1,661 of those offenses having been cleared, meaning the case was closed by arrest or other means.

According to the FBI's Uniform Crime Reporting Program, from 2011 to 2021, which is the most recent year where statistics were available, burglary offenses decreased from around 35,000 to 10,000 in Massachusetts.

Per U.S. News and World Report, Massachusetts has the lowest property crime rate in the country at 1,053 per 100,000 residents.

In Massachusetts, incidents like the one in Adams on Feb. 9 have been uncommon, based on an Eagle survey of the state’s 11 district attorney offices.

In 2004, New Bedford homeowner Charles Chieppa shot and killed a suspected burglar. Frank Pereira Jr., 24, broke into Chieppa’s basement at 4 a.m. Chieppa, 60, heard the sounds, alerted a neighbor to call 911 and encountered Pereira in the back yard. There, Chieppa fired four shots.

Prosecutors had argued Chieppa killed Pereira out of rage and not self-defense. Chieppa was reportedly swearing and screaming at Pereira, and Pereira, said to be carrying a knife, was fatally wounded in the back. After three hours of deliberation, a jury acquitted Chieppa of second-degree murder.

"I think the verdict speaks loud and clear that self-defense is alive and well in the commonwealth of Massachusetts," Reddington, who was Chieppa’s attorney, said after the 2007 trial and verdict.

Reddington explained why he thought the jury ruled in his client’s favor in this case: “The guy’s a hard-working, good citizen living in his house. He’s got these people breaking into his garage, breaking into his house — total bedlam down there, and I think jurors basically had had it with that.”

In 2008, a jury agreed it was self-defense — not murder — when it acquitted Lawrence Martin in the 2004 death of Andrew Campbell. Campbell was Kimberly Lynch’s ex-boyfriend. Lynch was in a new relationship with Martin.

One night in May 2004, Lynch and Martin were returning to her home when she saw Campbell waiting outside her address. Instead, Martin dropped Lynch at her mom’s house. He returned to Lynch’s home where, Martin’s attorney said, Campbell attacked him.

Martin ended up stabbing Campbell repeatedly, and the jury agreed it was self-defense. Campbell was not armed with a weapon.

Martin’s defense was predicated on Campbell’s history of alcoholism, that Campbell had violated restraining orders against Lynch, and that Martin was significantly smaller than Campbell.

“Yeah, Andrew Campbell shouldn’t have been there,” Campbell’s attorney said in 2008, according to The Patriot Ledger. “But he didn’t deserve to die, and he didn’t deserve to die like this.”

RELATED STORIES

Who was Mark Bednarz, the man who died after breaking into an Adams home?

Here's what we know — and what we don't — about the break-in and fight between Mark Bednarz and Thomas Granger