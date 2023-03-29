With school shootings and lockdowns, it's been a scary week. Here's how to talk with your kids about what's happened

PITTSFIELD — Scared students and staff huddled in dark classrooms in lockdowns, while some were evacuated, in three Berkshire County high schools Tuesday morning as local police worked to verify that a series of "swatting" calls were not legitimate threats.

Set in the hours following the very real mass school shooting in Nashville, Tenn., that killed three young students and three staff members, the panic for many local families and students may still be reverberating.

The Berkshire Eagle interviewed Dr. Brenda Butler, the medical director of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at Berkshire Health System and an assistant professor of psychiatry at the UMASS Chan Medical School, about how parents and caregivers can talk through the recent events with their children.

Here are some takeaways from that conversation:

Stay calm

Butler said one of the most important things parents can do as they start to talk with their children about school shootings, “swattings” and school lockdowns is to “model some degree of calm.”

“You want to be honest with your children that you are having feelings about this as well,” Butler said. She said the goal is to show children your emotions without letting those emotions get the better of you.

Butler said it’s absolutely OK to express your own emotions around the violence — you can cry, say how you feel, say you’re upset — but she added that adults should be mindful about giving children and teens an example of how to feel those intense things and work through them.

Let the conversations happen naturally

There’s no need to force the topic of violence with children and teens, Butler said. She recommended that adults look for natural openings to the conversation, times when kids may start to question or inquire about what’s going on.

“They’re going to hear from people around," Butler said, "so you definitely want to advise parents to talk about this and not shy away from talking about it because kids have access to all kinds of information."

Such conversations look different at different ages. With younger children, particularly preschool or early-elementary school ages, “keep things short and simple, but truthful and supportive,” Butler said.

As you have talks with middle schoolers and high schoolers, there will likely be more questions and opinions to sort through. “It’s really important to just allow that and answer questions, listen to their feelings,” Butler said.

These conversations are not likely to be as short as 5 or 10 minutes. Butler said parents should leave enough time to really talk through their children’s questions and feelings.

Facts matter

A good starting point is to establish what children already know. Butler said correcting any misconceptions or misunderstandings is really important, as well as grounding them in what they already know to be true.

“Assure them as best as possible that there is safety, and sort of talk about strategies around safety,” Butler said. Reminding students about the existing safety measures in place at their schools and the people in their lives working every day to keep them safe can help reestablish a sense of security.

Look for constructive action

One helpful option for parents and their kids is to channel their emotions into constructive actions. She suggested families work together to help out fundraising efforts for the survivors of the shooting in Tennessee or write notes of support to the families.

“We can’t fix the world," Butler said, "but is there something that we can do that will feel helpful to the families" in Tennessee.

Validate their feelings

“Acknowledge that they may feel afraid and that that makes sense,” Butler said. “There's nothing wrong with feeling afraid.”

Butler said news coverage of such violence tends to prompt a range of reactions. Among the most common: People might be more jumpy, might not sleep as well or might feel a greater sense of anxiousness.

It’s important to be mindful of how these emotions might manifest themselves. Anger and erratic behavior are common across ages Butler said.

"[G]enerally," she added, "things will get better in time."

But as those emotions run their course, parents should be on the lookout for activities that could mire children in their emotions. “Limit the amount of overexposure to this stuff,” Butler said. “Children don’t have to watch these things over and over again on the news or whatever social media platforms they have.”

Know when to seek additional help and where to find it

The emotions that come from having to lockdown after a mass shooting are not going to evaporate right away. They may take days or weeks if not longer.

Butler said parents "may want to seek help" if they see changes in their children that aren’t resolving in a couple of weeks, changes that "start to interfere with the child's functioning."

If students aren’t able to go to school, get through schoolwork or stop hanging out with friends after several weeks it may be time to seek additional help from a mental health professional.

Help can come from local organizations, such as the Brien Center or trusted adults in students’ lives. If kids have a good relationship with their school psychologist, principal or particular teacher, Butler said, they should absolutely lean on those people as a resource to navigate how they’re feeling.

The National Child Traumatic Stress Network, the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and the American Psychological Association all have additional resources on how to talk to children about shootings and violence.