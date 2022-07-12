Jake Eberwein of Dalton turns down offer to serve as interim schools chief in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON — Howard “Jake” Eberwein III of Dalton was offered the job of interim superintendent of the Northampton Public Schools, but has turned it down.

Eberwein, a former superintendent in Pittsfield and Lee who also served as an administrator at the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts in North Adams, was chosen for the post last week by the Northampton School Committee after three public interviews.

On Tuesday, Northampton officials learned that Eberwein had decided not to take the position.

Ward 7 School Committee member Kaia Goleman cast the sole no vote for hiring Eberwein, saying earlier in the meeting last week that she preferred candidate Jannell Pearson-Campbell, although she spoke highly of Eberwein’s “impressive” qualifications, answers to questions and inclusive leadership approach.

“I’m currently working on a project that involves a consortium of districts across Berkshire County and we’re exploring some of the challenges that we face in the region, including declining enrollment and challenging resources,” Eberwein said in his final interview. “I like situations in which I can come in, work with people, solve problems and manage projects, so I guess that’s what draws me to you.”

He said the “first order of business” is to ensure appropriate staffing and a strong leadership team are in place to complete the work that must be done before schools open in September.

“I’m a fairly easygoing guy to work with in terms of accessibility,” Eberwein said, “but I think people who work with me will tend to report that they work really hard, and in some cases, they’ll even report that they’ve worked harder than they’ve ever worked before. … It’s sort of a tough-love approach.”

However, a few days later, Eberwein apparently decided to let the opportunity go by.

Meantime, the Northampton School Committee last week had voted to appoint Susan Wright, who served as the city’s finance director from 2011-21, as acting superintendent until Eberwein began work. Wright is the interim business manager for the school district and will continue in both roles.

That plan to have Wright fill in will now likely serve until a different candidate is tapped to take the interim post.

Former Northampton Superintendent John Provost started as chief of the Hampden-Wilbraham Regional School District on July 1. A separate search is developing in order to find his permanent replacement.

School Committee Vice Chairwoman Gwen Agna said that seven of the 11 interim superintendent applicants “met the minimum qualifications, so we then screened for some of the other elements of our posting that we thought were important and we found five candidates who we decided we wanted to interview.”

Besides Eberwein, the other two finalists interviewed in public were Pearson-Campbell, a former assistant superintendent of teaching and learning in the Old Rochester Regional School District in Plymouth County, and Marlene DiLeo, superintendent in Ware.