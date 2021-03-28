CHESHIRE —
If approved at the member towns’ annual meetings, the Adams assessment would jump 4.9 percent, going from $5.3 million to $5.56 million. Cheshire’s assessment would hold steady at $2.6 million. The rest of the budget is funded through direct state aid (51 percent), grants and other revenue.
Overall, the $20.34 million budget would be an increase of $260,000, or 1.2 percent, over the current fiscal 2021 plan of $20.1 million that expires June 30.
The proposal includes eliminating three paraprofessionals and one teacher. Superintendent Aaron Dean says more staff cuts would be on the table if it weren’t for the various grant funding being used to pay for several teacher salaries and other crucial expenses.
Among the expenses driving the proposed 1.2 percent budget hike are nearly $168,000 in technology upgrades, $75,000 for scheduled teacher and staff pay raises and $61,500 for building maintenance.
Dean said grant money in the fiscal 2022 budget will be used for expenses such as additional technology purchases and improvements, implementing vacation and summer school programs, and maintenance and building projects.
On the revenue side, the district is projecting about the same in state education money known as Chapter 70. Based on the governor’s proposed state budget, that the local school funding would be close to $10.4 million. The Legislature has yet to release its budget plan for the fiscal year starting July 1.
The Hoosac Valley budget likely is going up, despite a continued decline in enrollment. The number of students for the current academic year as of Oct. 1, the state’s official reporting date, is 1,057, down from 1,108 in 2020 and nearly 450 fewer than the 1,506 student body in 2011 in the prekindergarten-through-Grade 12 school system.