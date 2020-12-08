LENOX — Although there can be no “iron-clad promises,” interim schools Superintendent William Cameron has reassured concerned parents that the district remains committed to resuming hybrid education on Jan. 19.
The School Committee voted 4-2 on Nov. 19 to move the district back from hybrid — a combination of in-class and remote instruction — to all-remote from Nov. 30 until that date.
Cameron explained that he would rely on guidance from the town’s Board of Health, which has legal status, and also would consider the views of medical professionals in Lenox who have students in the local public schools. The advisory Joint Labor Management Committee, representing unionized school staff and the administration, also would help guide the School Committee, which makes the final decision.
He cautioned that “it would be an error to make an irrevocable commitment that no matter what happens, we will reopen on the 19th of January. I expect that we will, but we’re living in troubled times that are sometimes difficult to understand.”
Cameron stated that he did not want to make a promise in a public meeting that might have to be retracted. But, he said, barring any public health issue arising that the School Committee views as “sufficiently perilous to keep schools in a remote setting,” the hybrid model of classroom and remote education would resume on the designated date. The committee’s next meeting is on Jan. 4.
Earlier, during public comment, Dr. Lisa Nelson, a school district parent and physician at Community Health Programs, had urged the administration to clarify how the community would be kept informed about the reopening.
“How are we going to be able to give our input if it’s not a given, if it’s in question because of community [virus] rates?” she asked.
Another parent, Molly Rivest, called for intensified efforts to notify parents ahead of time about School Committee meetings. Rivest, a doctor of nursing practice and family nurse practitioner at Community Health Programs, called for clarity on steps forward “so on Jan. 19, we don’t feel like we’re scrambling to make an informed decision and all players feel they’ve had a chance to weigh in on that.”
In other developments:
• School Committee Chairman Robert Vaughan reported that 14 candidates have applied for the open position of superintendent. Nine are from Massachusetts, including three from Berkshire County. Some of them will be interviewed via Zoom early next month by a team of 12 to 14 parents, committee members, faculty, staff, administrators and community members, he said.
Four of the team members will ask questions, while the others will offer reaction to the interviews. Cameron intends to resume his retirement no later than the end of the school year in June, or earlier if possible.
• Referring to last week’s parent-teacher conferences, School Committee member and high school parent Robert Munch said that he was “extremely impressed with every single teacher who asked questions to gauge how well the kids are doing. You could tell they really cared, with the students’ mental well-being at heart, and it was really something to see. Thanks to the faculty for their concern.”
• The district’s enrollment has declined by about 20 students, compared to the 2018-19 official total of 756 students. The 2.6 percent decline is lower than in some adjacent districts, Cameron noted. Statewide public school enrollment is down by nearly 4 percent, according to Massachusetts education department officials.
• A task force exploring the possible full time in-classroom reopening of lower grades at Morris Elementary School is meeting frequently, starting with a “robust discussion” on Dec. 1, Vaughan stated. He and Morris parents Oren Cass and Molly Rivest are part of the group, along with School Committee members Molly Elliot and Christine Mauro.
• The School Department budget for the current year is “going well,” said Assistant Superintendent of Business and Operations Melissa Falkowski, thanks in part to a $114,000 federal CARES grant. “We’ve had many new expenses with this year’s reopening, and this is exactly what the grant was intended for,” she noted. Falkowski cited additional personnel and hours covered by the grant, saving the operating budget’s personnel costs from overruns.