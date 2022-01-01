'I want everything for him': Berkshire County welcomes first baby of 2022

PITTSFIELD — His name is Sebastian, and weighing in at seven pounds, eight ounces and measuring 19 inches long, he was the first baby born in Berkshire County in 2022.
Mother Sheila Rosa, 30, gave birth to Sebastian at Berkshire Medical Center at 4:31 a.m. on New Year's Day, just hours after the calendar changed.
Sebastian let out a cry a few minutes after he was born, prompting Rosa to cry her own tears of joy, upon hearing the sign that her son is healthy.
Sebastian's father, Roberto Burgos, 37, was overjoyed to welcome his first son, he said. Sebastian is the new brother to Sheilanys Burgos Rosa, the couple's four-year-old daughter.
Both Burgos and Rosa moved to the Berkshires from Puerto Rico, and met years ago at their then-workplace at a local resort. They went on to have Sheilanys, and to make a home together in Pittsfield.
The couple is looking forward to bringing Sebastian home from the hospital. Sheilanys is thrilled to be an older sister, said Burgos.
"The plan is to have fun with the baby," he said.
The couple had a vision of raising two children together, a vision they will now fulfill.
"We have always thought we want two kids," Rosa said.
"And this time, we got a boy," Burgos added, "so now, we have both, and we're very happy."
Rosa said she felt fearful at times being pregnant and giving birth during the pandemic. A flood of emotion rushed over her upon seeing her son for the first time, and now, joy abounds.
"He's good," she said of Sebastian, "and that's the most important."
Burgos said he wants the world for his two children.
"You know, for him I want so many things, to be healthy, [to] be a smart boy. I want him to grow up with good examples," he said. "I want everything for him, and for my daughter too."