Images Cinema to screen genocide film 'The Guide' as fundraiser to support Ukraine

Marshall Strauss had a background in social activism, a desire to help embattled Ukrainians and a movie theater. That combination led to a unique fundraising effort that attests to the power of movies to unite people behind a worthy cause.
On Tuesday, May 30, at 7:30 p.m. Images Cinema in Williamstown will screen “The Guide,” a 2014 drama from Ukrainian director Oles Sanin set against Russian efforts to exterminate Ukrainians in the 1930s.
Images will be among hundreds of theaters around the planet to show the film as a fundraiser for the Ukrainian people currently reliving the 1930s. The global fundraising effort was sparked by a screening of the movie in a Salem, Mass. movie theater owned by Strauss and his wife, Elaine.
“I didn’t think that lightning would strike two weeks later,” Strauss says. “It’s a classic example of grassroots activism.”
In a phone interview, Strauss recalled that after Vladimir Putin’s Russia invaded Ukraine, “Everybody was appalled and wanted to do something.” The couple had purchased a movie theater in Salem during the pandemic — “about as stupid an investment as you can make,” says Strauss — so their town would have a theater when COVID finally loosened its grip. The movie house, known as Cinema Salem, gave Strauss an opportunity to do something.
He contacted a film professor at Columbia University who recommended that “The Guide’’ be considered as a fundraising film. While the film earned some acclaim in Europe it had never screened commercially in the United States.
Strauss managed to track down the producer of the film as well as Sanin, who was locked down in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine. They enthusiastically agreed to make the film available on the condition that all proceeds go to the Ukrainian people, which was Strauss’ intention.
Just two weeks later, on March 13, 2022, “The Guide” screened in Salem. Strauss brought in a chamber group to play the Ukrainian national anthem, prompting the audience, which included Gov. Charlie Baker, to rise in solidarity. A tape was shown in Ukraine.
“The people in Ukraine were quite moved,” Strauss recalls. “More than anything people want to know they have not been forgotten. And that is why we decided to keep going.”
The Salem screening, which raised $12,000 in donations, officially kickstarted the “Stand With Ukraine Through Film” project. Strauss, who holds the title of project organizer, praises the U.S. film industry for its enthusiasm. Within a week of the screening, 600 theaters in the U.S. and Canada, some owned by major chains, some independent, agreed to screen “The Guide,” with all proceeds going to charitable organizations in Ukraine.
The trailer reveals “The Guide” to be a gritty, uncompromising film recalling movies about Nazi Germany. In the 1930s, Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin, determined to squash Ukrainian nationalism, launched a campaign of extermination that left an estimated 3.9 million people dead, most through starvation. Known as the Holodomor, “The Guide” focuses on a group impacted by Stalin’s campaign.
“Many nations engaged in genocide or something close to it in the 1930s,” observes Strauss. “The Russians in Ukraine, the Japanese in China, are examples. Genocide was in the air in a tragic way.” It culminated infamously in Nazi Germany.
The war in Ukraine continues, as does the “Stand With Ukraine Through Film” project. “The Guide” has now screened in more than 700 theaters as the fundraising effort expands within the U.S. and outside its borders, and has raised roughly $150,000. Strauss credits Lisa Vucelich, who holds the title of project spokesperson, for reaching out to independent theaters like Images. Strauss says Images’ “pedigree” as a longtime Williamstown institution makes it a particularly significant addition to the list of participating theaters.
Tickets can be purchased for Tuesday’s screening on the Images website (imagescinema.org/movie/the-guide-2014/). Viewers can donate whatever they choose. Donations can also be made through QR codes, which will be available to scan in the lobby; donation jars will be in the lobby as well.
Strauss, who is in his 70s, became involved in activist causes following the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre in China. A group of young activists fled the country and were taken in by a group in Newton, Mass. Strauss became their primary adviser and visited China with U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi, the former speaker of the house.
Strauss says he has learned that other people are “drawn to almost hopeless causes” as he is, and it is satisfying to make an impact, which has been the case with Ukraine.
“The impulse in Washington is to move on to the next shiny object, but if the people remain interested in a cause like Ukraine, Washington will follow that signal,” he says. “People gathering in a theater to support a cause is a political statement.”
“We’re sending a message to Ukraine and to a degree Moscow,” Strauss concludes. “In Ukraine, when people take heart, people in government take note.”