Images from Ukraine inspire St. Agnes Academy students to raise funds for those in need

James Bernardo buys some baked good from Roman Quiles, 13, of St. Agnes Academy in Dalton on Sunday. The school's middle schoolers recently created an initiative that they call HUG (Hug Ukraine Group) which on Sunday held a bake sale and raffle to raise funds to assist the humanitarian efforts in war-torn Ukraine.
DALTON — Watching the war in Ukraine unfold on their television screens every day has spurred the students of St. Agnes Academy to take action.
“A couple of middle schoolers reached out to me,” said St. Agnes Principal Fadia Makdisi. “They said they’ve been watching the news and have seen the horrible images of children and they feel like they need to do something about it.”
What these middle students did was come up with their own way to both raise awareness about, and provide funding for the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. They formed a group they call HUG (Hug Ukraine Group). On Sunday, they held a bake sale and raffle at the school that was open to the public, after holding two bakes sales just for students on Thursday and Friday. They have raised around $1,700.
“I didn’t really expect that,” Makdisi said, referring to the amount of funding raised so far. “This whole thing is more than I expected.”
The students have also created a logo and buttons and are in the process of designing a T-shirt. They’ve reached out to a Ukrainian artist to see if one of his paintings can be included in HUG’s final event, a public bake sale and raffle, that will take place at the school on Saturday.
Why did they name their group HUG?
“They said we should come up with a cool name,” said Makdisi, who’s daughter, Grace, thought of it. “She suggested we call ourselves HUG because we wish we could give them a hug, but we can’t.”
All of the baked goods that were for sale on Thursday and Friday were sold.
“The s’mores brownies that we made and the cupcakes are really popular,” one student said.
HUG has definitely been a team effort. The entire project was thought up and planned by the middle schoolers, who received organizational help from the St. Agnes faculty and staff. Around 50 of the 150 boys and girls that attend St. Agnes Academy are in middle school.
“Almost every single kid in middle school helped in some way,” Makdisi said. “This whole thing got stated and organized within two weeks.”
The grown-ups are impressed by the students’ efforts.
“I think it’s fantastic,” said Bill New, of Hinsdale, who was one of adults who attended Sunday’s bake sale and raffle. “They’re thinking of more than themselves and I think that’s lacking in society today.”
Makdisi attributed her students’ call to activism to a “combination of things.”
“The kids of this generation, I think we don’t give them enough credit,” she said. “I think they observe more than they reflect.”
Seventh-graders Sadie Cullen and Grace Radzick have been watching the daily news reports from Ukraine and what they’re seen has moved them.
“Waking up every morning and seeing the bombing, it was just terrible,” Radzick said.
“I saw their lifestyle change so drastically,” added Cullen. “I thought we were so fortunate that we could help them.”
Seventh-grader Griffin Kotelnicki said he was especially moved by televised scenes of Ukrainians walking across ruined bridges.
“Just by raising this money we can do so much good,” he said.
“I think it’s really good,” said seventh-grader Roman Quiles, who has helped out with the T-shirt designs. “We’re raising money for a good cause. It’s been fun so far.”
Seventh-grader Noah Aldrich hopes the funding that the students raised can help supply the Ukrainian people with food and shelter.
Makdisi has been impressed with her students’ actions.
“I think these kids did a really good job,” she said. “They understood that they needed to do something and they just acted. I am beyond proud. It was their idea.”
Tony Dobrowolski's main focus is on business reporting. He came to The Eagle in 1992 after previously working for newspapers in Connecticut and Montreal. He can be reached at tdobrowolski@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6224.