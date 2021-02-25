WILLIAMSTOWN — Friends and family turned out by the dozens Thursday to wish a happy birthday to Eagle columnist Phyllis McGuire as she slowly cruised along Spring Street, escorted by a police car and a firetruck.
One resourceful supporter printed up a few dozen hand-held placards bearing a picture of McGuire’s face, and there were "Happy Birthday" banners and balloons. Dozens of people lined both sides of the narrow street while waving and wishing her well as she passed.
Shortly after the ride, McGuire, 90, said it was a surprise.
“I am speechless, and that’s very unusual,” she said.
McGuire blamed the whole thing on her daughter, Jen Sciarratta, who organized the birthday campaign.
“My daughter does things like this to me all the time,” McGuire said with a chuckle.
Sciarratta, who kept the whole thing secret, just told her mother to drive to Spring Street with no explanation, until they came upon the police and fire escort.
“I had to tell her at that point,” she said.
McGuire's weekly column in The Eagle is called "View from the Village."