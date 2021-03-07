Even before COVID-19, mental health struggles among school-age children had been worsening.
Last year, Ben Heim, a junior at Lenox Memorial Middle and High School, began working with the national nonprofit Active Minds to promote mental health awareness at his school.
Then the coronavirus pandemic hit, and students’ struggles have reached new levels.
“There used to be a lot of downtime in school when you could chat with friends or teachers — now that’s gone,” Heim said. “People don’t have the social interaction that they used to have.”
In a recent survey, 63 percent of Lenox high school students said school worsened their mental health this year, but 40 percent said they were unwilling to reach out for support, Heim said. About half of all students participated in the survey.
To make an effort to help, experts say, people should begin by asking youths how they are doing, and those conversations can normalize talking about feelings of stress and sadness. Also, schools, pediatricians and mental health providers are collaborating to ensure that families can access the resources they need.
If someone opens up about their feelings, a good first step is to offer validation and appreciation, as well as referrals to possible sources of support, Heim said.
For people who seem to be struggling, it’s important to ask if they have thought about suicide, said Lee Watroba, president of the Berkshire Coalition for Suicide Prevention. Asking won’t make someone more vulnerable to suicidal ideation.
“It’s always a good idea to be direct and open about it, and it’s hard for people to talk about it,” Watroba said. “Listening to somebody is the most important thing, and saying that you’re there to listen and you’re there to help, and constantly reinforcing that, is really all you can do.”
Some people might resist getting help, but it’s useful to reiterate a commitment to listening, Watroba said. In emergency situations, help is available through crisis lines, such as The Brien Center’s 800-252-0227 hotline, which is answered 24/7.
Parents’ struggles
Increased exposure to their children’s struggles has left some parents, especially mothers, overwhelmed and uncertain how to help.
Many parents also have found themselves second-guessing the decisions they make, said Abby Reifsnyder, a therapist and licensed independent clinical social worker.
“Am I making the best decision for my kid right now? Should I send them to school? Should I keep them home? Should I let them play with their friend? There are so many decisions that just feel like they’re life and death, that feel like they have such severe consequences,” Reifsnyder said. “I think that parents can be really hard on themselves, just because they care so much.”
Parents also have faced additional stress, whether through pandemic-related financial struggles or difficulty fulfilling parenting and remote work responsibilities simultaneously. Trying to keep students focused on remote lessons has strained many parents’ relationships with their children.
“Everybody’s feeling that much more overwhelmed, and an overwhelmed parent means a kid who’s more likely to act out,” Reifsnyder said. “In turn, that makes the parent more overwhelmed. It’s just a vicious cycle.”
Parents need self-care as well, and small peer support groups also can help parents exchange stories and confirm that it’s OK to be struggling, Reifsnyder said.
Coordinating efforts
Schools, pediatricians and mental health providers have adapted to address the severity of the challenges young people currently face.
Particularly prominent in South County, a “collaborative care model” seeks to ensure fthat amilies know how to access the resources available to them.
“This is a very complicated system for families to navigate,” said Dr. Brenda Butler, medical director of child and adolescent psychiatry for Berkshire Health Systems and The Brien Center. “Oftentimes, working with a team that can help them get through the system can make a big difference.”
Families can start by sharing their concerns with someone they are comfortable speaking with — perhaps a pediatrician, Butler said. School adjustment counselors often can refer families to therapists or other resources they need, Reifsnyder said.
Many schools have sought to bolster social and emotional learning, which can be difficult to retain in remote settings, and some have sent school adjustment counselors on home visits to see how students are doing.
To expand advocacy to schools across the county, Heim recently founded the Berkshire Mental Health Awareness Alliance, which now includes Monument Mountain, Hoosac Valley, Taconic, Pittsfield, McCann and Drury high schools.
“We want students to feel heard and that someone’s looking out for them,” Heim said. “We want them to be comfortable talking about their emotions, talking about their mental health, and also comfortable to take self-care.”