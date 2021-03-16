LENOX — The Boston Symphony Orchestra will perform before a live audience this summer for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic silenced it 13 months ago except for a robust schedule of online concerts.
The setting will be Tanglewood and the launch will be sometime in early to mid-July, BSO President and CEO Mark Volpe told The Eagle by phone from his office at Symphony Hall.
But the schedule, the number of concerts, and details about the performances will be announced after the BSO’s Board of Trustees green-lights the plan, as anticipated when it meets later this month, Volpe said.
However, Tanglewood will not be open in June, meaning the traditional Popular Artists preseason lineup is canceled and Berkshire high schools and colleges cannot hold their graduation ceremonies there for the second straight year.
Whether James Taylor can perform on July 4 remains to be determined, Volpe stated.
But the fact that there will be a Tanglewood season, even though curtailed and with limits on attendance as mandated by state guidelines, will be welcome news not only to music lovers but also to the hospitality industry, since the concert venue is the engine driving the county’s vital tourism trade.
Volpe appeared confident that the trustees would approve the game plan since “they’ve been part of the process from the get-go.” He has already been working with four committees leading up to the full board meeting.
“I’m hoping we’ll get the go-ahead, and hopefully the vaccination success will ultimate assure that we can have reduced audiences, something that keeps us viable,” he predicted. “The orchestra’s players and staff have been great partners through this whole process. God willing, and a few other considerations, there you have it.”