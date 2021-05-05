PITTSFIELD — After running the Pittsfield Farmers Market virtually for a year, Roots Rising will open the event's outdoor season by holding a live, in-person event May 15.
The Farmers Market now will run weekly from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays — rain or shine — at the First Street Common until Oct. 9.
“We couldn’t be more excited to have our in-person market back in action. Our market crew is ready to get to work in expanding food access and building community through their teen-powered farmers market!” Jamie Samowitz, co-founder and co-director of Roots Rising, said in a news release.
The market will operate under coronavirus pandemic guidelines that are designed to keep the community safe. These protocols will continue to evolve in accordance with government guidance.
Under the current guidelines, patrons will be asked to wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth.
No eating or drinking will be allowed at the market. Any prepared food that is purchased must be eaten outside the market. Vendors cannot handle or fill reusable bags, but shoppers can put their purchases in their own reusable bags. Patrons are asked to stay home if they are sick or under quarantine.
This year's market will feature fresh, local and seasonal fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, cheese, baked goods, flowers, artisan goods and more. Farmers and food producers include Abode Farm, Cricket Creek Farm, Green Heron Farm, Holiday Brook Farm, JC Bakes, Lion's Tooth Farm, Square Roots Farm, Uprising Farm and Windy Ridge Farm.
Artisans change weekly, but those that will vend monthly or for a half-season include Gilded Rose Thrift, Pepper Plant Studio, Shire Fire Candles, Stephen’s Pen Turnings and The Berkshire Pine.