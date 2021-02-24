The "bots" got the shots.
Local health officials were mystified last week when 300 available COVID-19 vaccination appointments in Great Barrington vanished in 10 minutes.
Volunteers with local councils on aging were standing by, lists of Berkshire County residents at hand, to sign people up to receive shots at the W.E.B. DuBois Middle School. When the dust settled, they’d managed to register only a few local people, according to a person involved.
Why?
A first clue emerged when officials studied who managed to sign up: Only a third of those who’d won the vaccination lottery listed 413 as their local area code. “It was then we knew there was some sort of bot,” said one of the local health officials involved, who declined to be named.
Newly fashioned computer programs, such as the one available at macovidvaccines.com, were acting as matchmakers, speeding information on available appointment slots to users. That site, developed by a Cornell University-trained software engineer, uses automated processes to “scrape” government websites for information — a routine and entirely legal process.
But it changes the playing field, giving an edge to the tech-savvy. The site provides a shortcut to available appointments, enabling a user to grab an appointment, in many cases, ahead of those sitting at their computers, entering through the same official portal and continually hitting "refresh."
And doing that in enough numbers, one day last week, to crash the state’s appointments website.
On Twitter, meantime, an account called “vaccinetime” created by Dan Cahoon allows users to arrange to get notifications of available appointments. Cahoon is a senior software engineer with Gingko Bioworks.
“Thanks, Dan. I was vaccinated in Worcester today thanks to your tweet,” Linda Servin, one user, posted in a thread about the service. “An hour’s drive, but I was in and out in 20 minutes.”
In the race to the registration finish line, people on the account have also been sharing tips about how to set up their mobile phones to “autofill” information into the vaccine websites. In a reply to a user, Cahoon provided a link to his account’s how-do. “It will alert you when a new batch of vaccine appointments becomes available. Hope you can get an appointment soon!” he wrote.
Heather Barbieri, director of emergency management at Fairview Hospital in Great Barrington, said Wednesday that the full impact of bots on the Great Barrington clinic isn’t yet clear. She noted that the signups are governed by the software package called PrepMod, a state contractor.
“I know the IT department was looking into it,” she said by email on her way to a Wednesday clinic. “But since PrepMod is the state’s system and we are only users, we may not be able to access the edit trail.”
The effect that bots are having on Berkshire County's vaccine rollout came up at a meeting Tuesday of the team leading the vaccination effort. State officials are aware of the situation and a question about them was recently put to Gov. Charlie Baker at one of his COVID-19 press conferences. Baker suggested that the bots may have led to the rush of web traffic that temporarily took the site offline.
In Franklin County, health officials canceled a planned clinic after determining that a bot program was allowing it to fill with out-of-region registrants. “We didn’t work hard for four months to make sure everyone could get vaccinated in Franklin County if they want to, just to find out no one can get in,” Phoebe Walker, director of community services for the Franklin Regional Council of Governments, told The Recorder. “So we’ll do what we can to make sure that doesn’t happen.”
In that instance, Franklin County officials opted to re-list a vaccination clinic at a regional high school in Buckland as “private” after they determined that slots were going to people from outside the area. Local people were then directed to sign up through a website other than the one used by the state. “We want this to be equitable,” one of Walker’s colleagues told the newspaper. “It’s very challenging.”
Engineer’s effort
The macovidvaccines.com site was created by Olivia Adams and Ora Innovations LLC. It carries a lengthy disclaimer: “This site is not affiliated with or endorsed by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. This site is for informational purposes only. Not all vaccination locations are tracked and the information may not be complete or accurate.”
Adams did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on her platform.
Elsewhere on her site, Adams explains that her program culls data from other websites — “every minute,” she says — and channels that highly sought information about appointment openings, but only to those aware of its services.
In another disclosure, it reminds users that they are responsible for verifying that they are eligible for vaccines. As of now, only those age 65 and over, or with certain medical conditions, can receive them in Phase Two.
“We're working as fast as we can to gather more information from other sources,” the site says.
In a bio posted to the site, Adams describes herself as “a full-stack software developer and engineering manager with a passion for doing and enabling others to do purposeful work.”
“Full-stack” refers to software that involves both back-end data, such as information scraped from other websites, and the actual presentation of information to users — in short, the whole enchilada.
Adams goes on to say a few things that only other engineers might understand, then this: Her communication skills “and upbeat personality encourage others to rally around great ideas and bring them to fruition.”