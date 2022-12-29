A new owner, Casella, is rewriting trash disposal in Pittsfield. Costs are up nearly a third

PITTSFIELD — The cost of disposing of Pittsfield's trash has shot up, now that a one-way trip to a local incinerator is no more.

Seven months ago, the incinerator at 500 Hubbard Ave. in Pittsfield was purchased by Casella Waste Management, after the previous owner, Community Eco Power, filed for bankruptcy.

The old facility, once a final destination for trash on its way to be burned, is now just a stopping point on the way to a distant landfill.

The change has resulted in higher prices to get rid of trash across the board.

Changes at the new Pittsfield transfer station resulted in a 31 percent in the cost of trash-removal for Pittsfield. Rates went from $87.50 a ton to $115 a ton.

Due to the conditions at the former Community Eco Power facility, operations changed significantly, as a building was converted from an incinerator to a waste transfer station.

A new, more efficient facility is on the horizon, but price have already gone up as a result of renovating and converting now the local is used.

A temporary structure will be erected at the incinerator site in January. The old building will be torn down and replaced with a new transfer station, which city officials hope will be finished in July.

The facility will be built and funded by Casella and will be designed with a transfer station’s functions — not the one-way disposal of an incinerator — in mind.

The current building's design isn't meant to accommodate both the arrival of trucks, with trash, and departures of trucks that take garbage to a distant landfill.

“Loading it this way is very inefficient,” said Ricardo Morales, the city’s commissioner of public services and utilities, gesturing toward a yard truck being filled up by an excavator during a tour of the facility.

Cleaning out 'the pit'

Kilian Flynn, manager of the Pittsfield transfer station for Casella, gave a tour of the facility recently alongside Morales. The visit made plain that the property's earlier use isn't suited to its new role as a transit point for trash.

The new owner has had to contend with trash that had accumulated in an area called “the pit,” about 25 feet deep. That leftover trash had to be cleared out – a process that took about five months.

Meantime, crumbling walls and bad roofs have made some parts of the building unusable. Poor air quality is another concern. The plant’s former managers were fined by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration in February for violations related to improper smoke release.

On top of that, crews have worked to clear ash left over from the incinerator era. Rows of large, opaque bags containing excess ash sit tucked away behind the building near the old incinerator.

Efforts to renovate the facility have led Casella to prioritize the handling of trash from Pittsfield, ensuring that curbside pickups remain on schedule as much as possible.

This resulted in less availability at the facility for smaller, independent haulers.

Jeff Weld, a spokesman for Casella, said the change from an end site for waste to a transfer station increased costs on its own, thanks to transportation considerations and redesigns. Inflation has continued to drive the cost up.

“Costs are kind of moving like we’ve never seen before,” Weld said.

Regardless of the costs, Casella has tried to uphold the contracts in place with the city to the best of its ability during the transition. Morales said the city would be looking to update those contracts over the winter, accounting for changes to the facility and the reality that hauling trash is more expensive than burning it.

“All those things mean they have less ability to manage waste,” Morales said. “The city’s collecting for 17,000 households."

That results in about 75 tons a day of municipal waste. On top of that, the city generates recycling as well. The facility can’t handle construction and demolition waste, which would require its own treatment.

Recycling under a canopy

Morales said the city and Casella have worked with the state Department of Environmental Protection to find short-term solutions for space limits at the facility. The city’s recycling pile sits outdoors under a large canopy on the property now, with permission from the site’s neighbors and the DEP, awaiting transport to the Materials Recycling Facility in Springfield.

The price of dumping trash at landfills has gone up, too. It all factors into a price hike for the haulers.

Restoring and maintaining the facility after years of use as an incinerator continues to cost the company money, contributing to the increase in the rates.

Weld, the Casella spokesman, said he hopes that coming developments will help provide a safe and efficient option for waste removal.

“We’ve had to scramble a bit, but we have to make sure we’re honoring the contracts that we have,” Weld said.

In spite of challenges over the past few months, Weld said Casella’s investment into the facility has been significant. The company plans to continue to invest.

“It’s been a lot of work, and we’ve leaned on our partners at the DEP and the city,” Weld said. “I think we’re definitely headed down the right road.”