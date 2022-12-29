PITTSFIELD — Jonathan Dos Santos is just starting out in the waste industry. He spends some nights pounding the pavement, handing out business cards along with candy canes to try to drum up business.
Dos Santos, 23, owns Berkshire Removal & Property Maintenance. He’s a newcomer to a group of similar independent haulers spread around the county. Dos Santos was mentored by Peter Terpak, owner of Professional Disposal in Lanesborough, whose family business has been in the mix since 1988.
These are the little guys. The ones who can tailor their services to your needs. The hometown haulers.
But a change in circumstance has made their jobs more complicated and costly — both for the independent haulers and their customers. Pittsfield’s trash incinerator facility, previously operated by Community Eco Power, was bought in May by Casella Waste Management for $5 million while the former company went through bankruptcy.
With a sale pending, Pittsfield's trash plant has shut down residential drop-off. For now, people are being directed to a Lenox facility
As Casella worked to get the facility reopened, guidance from the Department of Environmental Protection resulted in a focus on municipal waste from Pittsfield — causing the new owners to limit who can dump in the city, shutting out the third-party haulers.
The independent waste managers spent the summer and fall driving as far as Pownal, Vt., or over the mountain to Canaan, N.Y. Recently, they’ve been able to drop trash in Pittsfield again as the facility has been able to handle more tonnage. But permanent improvements to the facility are still months away.
“I'm kind of in limbo,” Terpak said. “Do I expand? Do I contract? Do I get rid of the business? I don't know. I can't tell you.”
The small haulers are now long haulers. Between the cost of fuel going up, overtime hours for drivers and increasing rates at transfer stations both across state lines and nearby, the adjustment has been difficult.
“Most of these companies are one or two guys,” Dos Santos said. “And they get hit hardest by this.”
The more the small haulers have to pay, the more the prices will go up for their customers, Terpak said. It’s a lose-lose scenario. But representatives from Casella say that with a full remediation of the building on their plate, they were making the best of a bad scenario. Keeping the facility open — and managing city waste — was the top priority.
If Pittsfield trash incinerator plant sale goes through it will close, which could mean you'll pay more for trash disposal
Slowly but surely, they’re coming back to the facility.
The independent haulers, like Dos Santos, may not add up much tonnage, but they provide a valuable service. Most of their customers are retired, he said — folks who need help clearing an extra room in their house or have garbage that’s too big to haul away on their own. He has one other employee, who depends on the payroll that they produce on jobs together.
Terpak estimates the prices for hauling trash to Pittsfield’s transfer station, formerly the incinerator, has jumped to around $120 a ton for him as well, up from $97.50. Jeff Weld, a spokesman for Casella, confirmed that the cost increases the city has seen are roughly the same for third-party haulers.
Terpak said things happened quickly when the transfer station closed temporarily, as they had about a week to find somewhere else to go. That led them to the Pownal Transfer Station in Vermont and the Canaan Transfer Station in New York. For about five months, that was the only fix they had.
The extra miles added up quickly for those used to carting trash to Pittsfield. On top of fuel costs, the haulers also had to register their trucks for interstate waste transfers with the Department of Transportation — a more expensive designation than they had previously, Terpak said.
Terry Baumann, office manager for George Baumann Trucking in Cheshire, said the company has restructured routes to end closer to New York for efficiency to drive over the border. The trucking company serves about 800 customers across Pittsfield, Dalton, Lanesborough and Lenox.
She said she’s paying about $125 a ton now in Pittsfield. Things aren’t much better across the state line.
“It’s made it difficult,” Baumann said. “We’ve made as many changes as we can.”
Baumann said she’s got two full-time drivers and one part-timer for an operation that could use four or five to run efficiently. Her drivers are working overtime every week as of now. The route redesign has added about an hour and a half for each driver since the changes took effect.
“We’re not really looking to grow the business,” Baumann said. “We’re doing our best just to serve everyone that we have right now.”
Baumann said the company had been in talks to begin hauling to Pittsfield again, but at this point, it wouldn’t make a significant difference. She expressed frustration that much of the damage had already been done to the county’s waste management system, and that she wishes there had been more proactive involvement.
“We’ve already restructured all the routes and made all the changes we needed to,” Baumann said. “It’s still all going to be hauled out of the area, and still all going to end up in landfills.”
The transition wasn’t as bad for Delmolino & Sons, Inc., a garbage disposal company in Cheshire that services several towns and the city of Pittsfield. Kyle Delmolino said the company hauled trash to Pownal in the past, so it wasn’t too out of the ordinary.
For others, like Terpak, the change has resulted in uncertainty.
Terpak said there’s a discrepancy between Casella’s operation and his own — a fleet of nearly 40 trucks handling all of Pittsfield’s waste versus four trucks with two drivers servicing Lanesborough. While personal services go a long way, the third-party haulers are using less sophisticated equipment.
It’s hard not to feel antiquated, he said.
“I’m thinking that we’re all dinosaurs,” Terpak said. “We’re going to be phased out here sooner or later, whether it’s this year or next year.”
It all mounts quickly for the smaller operators, and the costs get passed down to customers. Dos Santos tries to only charge for labor as much as possible, not adding on fees for equipment and external factors. But the added steps are taking a toll.
“There’s only so much you can stretch before you’ve got to start charging more,” Dos Santos said.