NORTH ADAMS — Two of three men accused of orchestrating a complex nationwide fraud scam from an Adams apartment have been indicted by a Berkshire grand jury.
In a Northern Berkshire District Court videoconference on Friday, Assistant Berkshire County District Attorney Kyle Christensen Parth "Peter" Chaudhari, 23, of Pownal, Vt., and Jitendra Chaudhari, 27, of Williamstown, told Judge Paul Vrabel that both men were indicted Oct. 27. They have been since arraigned and will face trial in Berkshire Superior Court.
A third man, Ajaykumar Chaudhari, 25, of Pownal, also was indicted on Oct. 27. He will be arraigned in Superior Court on Nov. 17, and a Nov. 20 conference will be held to have his case moved, Christensen said. All three men remain held at the Berkshire County Jail and House of Correction on $100,000 cash bail each.
They are accused of hatching an elaborate phone scheme that targeted mostly seniors from as far away as California and Oklahoma, using fear and personal information to frighten potential victims into sending cash to various addresses, mostly in the Berkshires, police said. Some sent up to $49,000 in cash.
Most of the money has been retrieved and returned to victims, police said.
All three men have pleaded not guilty to larceny from a person 65 or older, conspiracy, and larceny over $1,200 by false pretense. A pretrial hearing is set for Jan. 19 in Berkshire Superior Court.